06/12/2023 – 7:16 pm

Three union leaders of Venezuela’s state-owned steel company were arrested amid protests over labor claims in the southern state of Bolívar, a human rights NGO denounced this Monday (12).

Protests over salary demands, recurrent in the country, have intensified in recent days in the mining hub of Bolívar.

Leandro Azócar, Juan Cabrera and Daniel Romero, union members of the state-owned Siderúrgica del Orinoco (Sidor), “were arrested by the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence early yesterday,” the coordinator of the NGO Provea, Marino Alvarado, told AFP.

Since January, 22 workers have been arrested in these demonstrations and, according to Alvarado, “a good part of them are also workers at Sidor”, which became the largest steel company in Latin America, but which lost value in the midst of the Venezuelan crisis.

Hundreds of workers marched this Monday, when a group clashed with police, who unsuccessfully tried to block their passage through Sidor.

“The only thing we are asking for are legal and contractual claims, because we are not criminals,” said Ruber Bolívar, a worker who denounced the “aggression” on the part of the police.

We want the “reintegration of all the workers who were fired in the pandemic and those who were frightened, fired and (subjected to) precautionary (judicial) measure”, said, for his part, the worker Yuxcil Martínez.

Several of the prisoners are on parole and have to appear in court every month.

The purchasing power of Venezuelans has declined in the midst of a crisis that has lasted for more than a decade. Civil servants, the lowest paid, demand that their salaries be indexed to the cost of the basic food basket, estimated at approximately 500 dollars (about R$ 2,500.00 at current prices).

Active Sidor workers earn up to US$200 a month (approximately R$980.00 in current conversion), plus the bonus of US$80 (approximately R$400.00) announced by Maduro on May 1st.

There is also a “non-compulsory worker” modality that does not exceed 60 dollars a month (approximately R$ 295.00, in the current conversion), according to César Soto, who is in this category.

Sidor, founded in 1964 as a public company, was privatized in 1997 and expropriated from the Argentine Techint group by order of former president Hugo Chávez (now deceased) in 2008.

The measure was taken precisely because of a union conflict that paralyzed the company for 15 months.

According to workers, some of the plants stopped producing due to lack of investment.

“The company is not producing, not because of the workers, but because of lack of investment and poor management,” said Martínez.























