Mexico City.- After being attacked with “eggs” by workers yesterday, Jesús Gilberto González Pimentel, leader of the Union of Workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (STPJF), attributed the grievances against him to misinformation, which he said is spread on social networks.

This was stated in a statement addressed to union members, released after eggs were thrown at him yesterday as he left the negotiating table with the Federal Judicial Council (CJF), where he was booed and shouted at as “sellout.”

“Once the working day was over, I went outside the building to address the apparent worker base that was present and report the result of the working group, seeking to establish a dialogue in order to dispel concerns about the misinformation that has been circulating on different social networks,” he said according to his version. “However, this was not possible since I was physically and verbally attacked by people who were outside the Federal Judicial Council building, not knowing the origin, affiliation or identity of the aggressors, which is already in the public domain through the aforementioned communication networks,” he added.

He said that since his tenure at the union he has taken action to safeguard workers’ rights, but some are guided by what he considered to be lies.

“Therefore, the undersigned urges them not to be manipulated by false statements made on different electronic communication platforms; misinformation that people have circulated without taking into account what this leadership has carried out and that has been opportunely expressed to them, since the group that I am honored to lead is the only one that made legislative proposals in a timely manner,” he said. However, González Pimentel stated that he does not agree with the work stoppage in the Judiciary, a position he has maintained since August, when days before the suspension of work, he announced that he would take legal action against the judges who allegedly pressured and threatened the unionized personnel to support the work stoppage in protest against the reform. In addition, he called for an end to the attacks. “Although the plenary session concluded that the union would not support the so-called ‘work stoppage’, respecting the freedom of expression of members, I can only recommend that they take care of their physical integrity, since it would be of no use to ensure their emoluments if their health is damaged; I also dare to ask that they do not fall into provocations and avoid at all times engaging in any act that could be considered illegal,” he warned.

Ensures continuity of benefits

In the statement, the union leader indicated that at the dialogue table convened days in advance by Magistrate Juan Carlos Guzmán Rosas, Executive Secretary of the Plenary of the Federal Judicial Council, to address issues related to judicial reform, suspension of terms and deadlines, as well as the so-called “work stoppage” of workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation. He said that at said meeting, he said that on social networks for a few days there has been a table circulating that establishes a salary reduction of up to more than 40 percent. However, he asserted that said information is false, since the benefits of the worker base are guaranteed in the Tenth Transitory of the constitutional reform published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on September 15 of last year, in relation to the General Working Conditions in force and signed by the Federal Judicial Council and the union. Additionally, he clarified that the extinction of the trusts of the Judicial Branch of the Federation does not affect in any way the Individualized Separation Insurance (SEGSEI), the Individualized Retirement Fund (FORI), or the Major Medical Expenses Insurance. He explained that the Tenth Transitory of the recent constitutional reform establishes that the expenditure budget of the corresponding fiscal year will contemplate the necessary resources to comply with the labor obligations stipulated in the laws or in the applicable General Working Conditions, which includes the payment of the aforementioned benefits. “Likewise, in said reform, the complementary pensions and the complementary medical benefits are protected, this even in accordance with article 25 of the General Working Conditions of the Public Servants in charge of the Federal Judicial Council, as well as the diverse 20 of the regulations relative to the public servants in charge of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which establishes that the perceptions cannot be reduced,” he said.