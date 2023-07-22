Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Split

In the Sunday question, the AfD achieved the highest value ever measured for the party. A year ago, she only convinced half as many people as she does now.

Berlin – The AfD is still flying high. According to a recent poll, if there were a general election next Sunday, the party would get 22 percent of the votes. This is the highest value measured so far in the Sunday question of the opinion research institute Insa on behalf of the picture on sunday.

Compared to the previous week, the AfD has increased by two points, compared to the previous year it even reaches double the value at Insa. The gap to the currently leading party, the Union, is thus further shrinking: CDU/CSU come to 26 percent in the survey, which is one percentage point less than the week before. The AfD is only four points behind the Union.

The Thuringian AfD parliamentary group leader Björn Höcke at a plenary session in the state parliament in early July. © Jacob Schroeter/Imago

CDU/CSU only four points ahead of AfD

Also according to a recent survey by the opinion research institute Ipsos the right-wing populists are only a few percentage points behind the Union. Because of the high-altitude flight of the right-wing party, even resistance to cooperation with the left is crumbling in the Union. CDU leader Friedrich Merz took care of one Statement on the AfD at the CSU retreat in Bavarian Andechs also for an excitement.

And what about the parties in the traffic light coalition? According to the representative Insa survey, the value for the Greens has not changed: 14 percent of the approximately 1,000 respondents would vote for it if the federal elections were next Sunday. The Chancellor’s Party SPD 18 percent would currently vote. The FDP comes to seven, the left to five percent. But that also means that the traffic light coalition would no longer have a governing majority. Together they stand at 39 percent

The majority of those eligible to vote consider AfD to be right-wing extremists

A current survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency has shown that 57 percent of citizens currently consider the AfD to be a right-wing extremist party. On the other hand, 19 percent are of the opinion that the AfD is a middle-class conservative party.

In March 2021, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist. This allows the use of intelligence resources. The Cologne Administrative Court confirmed the classification in March 2022. The AfD appealed. The proceedings before the Higher Administrative Court in Münster have not yet been completed.

The top personnel of the AfD: coming and going View photo gallery

Dissatisfaction with traffic lights as a reason for AfD records?

The current upward trend in the AfD is also explained by the dissatisfaction of many Germans with the current policy of the traffic light government. In another current survey, every second German thinks that the coalition’s climate protection measures go too far.

In some eastern German states, the AfD is currently the strongest force in polls. A party researcher sees many protest voters among the current supporters – and calls on the government to end their ongoing dispute. In Spain, after the elections on Sunday (July 23), the right-wing extremist party Vox could co-govern, and the shift to the right in Europe threatens to continue. (smu/dpa)