From: Nail Akkoyun

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and his party continue to lose ground in a new survey. (Archive photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The Union is making gains in the new “Germany trend” and would be the strongest force in the federal election. Satisfaction with the federal government is increasing slightly.

Berlin – Plus for the Union, unchanged values ​​for the Greens and SPD: In the ARD “Germany Trend” the CDU and CSU come to 30 percent and would therefore be the strongest force if there were a federal election next Sunday. Compared to the survey from the end of September, it has increased by 2 points. The SPD and the Greens remain unchanged at 16 and 14 percent respectively.

The FDP, on the other hand, loses two points and would even be thrown out of the Bundestag with 4 percent. In the survey by the Infratest dimap institute, the AfD is the second strongest force with an unchanged 22 percent. The Left gained one point to 5 percent.

CDU/CSU 30 percent SPD 16 percent The green 14 percent FDP 4 percent AfD 22 percent The left 5 percent

The traffic light coalition’s report card is mixed: a clear majority is dissatisfied with the government

Just under a quarter (23 percent) are satisfied with the work of the federal government, an increase of 4 percentage points. However, a clear majority of 76 percent are less or not at all satisfied with the work of the traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP – a decrease of 3 points. Around two years before the next federal election, the traffic light continues to face a lot of headwind.

The institute surveyed 1,314 eligible voters from Monday (October 30) to Wednesday (November 1). WDR announced on Thursday. Election surveys are generally always subject to uncertainty. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. Infratest dimap indicates a statistical error tolerance of 2 to 3 percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome. (nak/dpa)