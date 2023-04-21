Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Criticism of the obligation to replace the heating system: The CSU railed against the new Habeck law – and incited the FDP to resist. The chancellor calls for calm.

Berlin – The new heating law has been passed in the cabinet, but the criticism of it does not want to be silenced: one day after the plans were presented, the Union continued to attack the traffic light coalition and in particular Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) for the mass heating replacement.

“The fact that Habeck describes his heating ban as consumer protection is a unique event even for this ban traffic light,” said the chairman of the CSU state group in the Bundestag of the news agency dpa. In view of the shortage of skilled workers in the trades sector, the risks are incalculable. “This ban madness must be stopped.” It is quite possible that the Union could still persuade some FDP MPs to fall over in the coming days.

New heating law passed: criticism of Robert Habeck’s plan continues

Economics Minister Habeck presented the cabinet decision to replace the heating system on Wednesday together with Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD). The new heating law stipulates that from 2024 onwards, every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. This is intended to herald the departure from gas and oil heating in the interests of climate protection. Transitional periods, exceptions and financial support from the state are planned. However, the project still has to go through the Bundestag – and not all liberals there are convinced of the Habeck plan.

There is no immediate obligation to replace heating systems in existing buildings. If a device breaks down and can no longer be repaired, there are transitional periods. By 2045 at the latest, however, all heating systems should no longer be operated with fossil fuels, but only with renewable energies.

Despite funding: CDU reprimands poor overview of costs and deadlines when replacing the heating system

Nevertheless, the Union describes the new heating law as half-baked. Habeck is forcing people to replace the heating system – and then leaving them completely alone with “costs, deadlines and technological solutions,” Union politician Dobrindt reprimanded, adding: “Nobody knows where the craftsmen, the electricity and the technology are supposed to come from to implement this heating ban .”

New heating law gives craftsmen masses of work – only specialists are missing

In fact, there is massive work to be done in Germany. Above all, the heating installers are in demand. And even now, before Habeck’s heating law was passed, there is a shortage of around 60,000 skilled workers in the industry in Germany. This was announced by the Central Association of Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning. This number is the result if you want to serve all markets and not just concentrate on installing new heating systems, said General Manager Helmut Bramann to the newspapers spark-media group.

According to the information, the plumbing and heating companies modernize around 900,000 heating systems and 1.2 million bathrooms every year. Nevertheless, association chief Bramann did not want to make the problem any bigger than it is. “Installing a heat pump is not rocket science,” he said. In the companies, the exchange has long been part of everyday life. The situation caused by the statutory heating exchange is “not as dramatic as one might think at first”.

Habeck and Scholz reject criticism of the obligation to replace the heating system

You can see it similarly in the coalition. After Habeck himself spoke of a “reverse thrust” and emphasized the need for Germany to start using environmentally friendly technologies at some point, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also rejected the opposition’s criticism. The draft law on mandatory heating replacement is a good and comprehensive solution. Many of the questions that citizens had asked themselves have now been answered, he quoted Mirror the head of government. Every heating system owner can be sure that the government “will not present them with an insurmountable task”.

New heating law causes traffic light Zoff: Does Lindner Habeck’s plan in the Bundestag burst?

However, it is unclear to what extent the traffic light plans will actually become reality. Because the new heating law still has to go through the Bundestag. And the FDP supports Habeck’s heating project only half-heartedly. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had submitted a protocol declaration for adoption in the cabinet and called for a “practicable and financeable” implementation of the principle of openness to technology. The statement said the Treasury approved the draft law “knowing” that the parliamentary groups would discuss the draft intensively and make changes in the parliamentary process.

So will the Liberals shred Habeck’s new law in Parliament? As a precaution, the Greens have already sent out a warning to their coalition partner and demanded that the FDP comply with the coalition agreements. “Now it is up to us in Parliament to implement this responsibly,” said Green politician Irene Mihalic dpa. It is important that the coalition partners promote what they promised in the coalition committee and cabinet in their own parliamentary groups. “Something can always happen in the parliamentary process – but it must not end in hesitation and hesitation.” (jkf)