For weeks there was a dispute in the Union about the question of the candidate for chancellor. Ultimately, the choice fell on Armin Laschet. However, the decision is still being debated in Union.

Augsburg – CSU General Secretary Markus Blume has commented on the decision on the K question and on the current survey values ​​and is sharply criticizing CDU boss Armin Laschet. He sees Laschet’s candidacy for chancellor as the cause of the Union’s historic polls. Compared to the Munich Mercury * he said that “the great disappointment with the outcome of the personnel decision is reflected in the surveys”.

With regard to the decision on the Union’s candidate for chancellor, Blume found clear words *: “Many, not only in Bavaria, would have liked Markus Söder”. In his opinion, Laschet now has to get the polls for the Union out of the deep, like him Augsburger Allgemeine said. In addition, he emphasized that the CSU must “disconnect from the national trend”. The party mainly relies on the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder. “The personal satisfaction with Markus Söder remains stable at a high level,” said Blume to the newspaper.

Bad poll results: Blume warns against the Union not participating in the federal government

The CSU General Secretary warned against a federal government without the participation of the Union. He referred above all to the good poll numbers of the competition. In an interview with the Munich Mercury He warned of a green-red government alliance and spoke of the “Gaga policy, prohibition fantasies and orgies” that would follow in this case. The polls are currently bad * for the Union. In the ZDF political barometer and in the ARD Germany trend, the Union was recently only the second strongest party behind the Greens.

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) is more conciliatory towards Armin Laschet *. In his opinion, the electorate must now get to know Armin Laschet. He announced that he wanted to fill half of the cabinet with women. According to Seehofer, the population is therefore interested in finding out “who that is”. He himself certainly does not belong to the new cabinet. Seehofer had already declared two years ago that he did not want to pursue any further political office after the end of this legislative period.

Federal Minister of the Interior Seehofer on the future of the Union: “Faces that represent the future”

From his point of view, the Union must start the election campaign with new minds and concepts. Compared to the German press agency Seehofer said that the Union now needs a “crisp content-related program for the future” as well as “some faces that represent the future – women and men”. When asked whether the CDU and CSU should, if necessary, also join a green-black coalition as junior partners after the federal election, he said no.

In contrast to Blume, who spoke of “decoupling”, CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak called on the Union to be united. He also spoke to the Augsburger Allgemeine and stressed that there had always been differences between the sister parties. However, this should not apply in exceptional situations. Because “only with unity” could the Union win this Bundestag election.

CDU General Zemiak worried: no “left-green government”

The aim is that after the federal election no government can be formed without leadership from the CDU. Like Blume, Ziemiak also warned against the competition * and emphasized that the majority of Germans do not want a left-green government. (at / dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.