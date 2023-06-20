Home page politics

Must stand against a high for the AfD in the polls: CDU party leader Friedrich Merz. © Arne Dedert/Swen Pförtner/dpa

Anger about Pechstein: After a heated debate, the CDU takes a hit in the polls. The AfD can keep its value – thanks to middle-aged countrymen.

Berlin – Zoff over the Pechstein uniform and power struggle over the chancellor candidacy: In the past few days, the CDU has been particularly noticeable with quarrels – and less with factual issues. But many Union politicians already suspect that this strategy could ultimately be punished. On Tuesday (June 20), leading parliamentary group members increasingly called for unity – probably also with concern about the latest poll results. Because they show a downward trend for the CDU and CSU – in contrast to the AfD and the Greens.

New survey: CDU is losing ground in the trend barometer – AfD and Greens unchanged

According to the current trend barometer RTL/ntv the Union has moved further away from its intended 30 percent target. The CDU and CSU are suffering a setback compared to the previous week and have reached their lowest value since November 2022. The Greens, who recently suffered severe losses due to the Graichen affair and the heating law by Economics Minister Robert Habeck, are gradually recovering and recording the same as them other parties each gain one percentage point. The AfD can maintain its record value of 19 percent. All other values ​​remain unchanged according to the survey.

AfD the second strongest force on Sunday question – the overview

CDU/CSU 27 percent AfD 19 percent SPD 18 percent Green 15 percent FDP 7 percent left 4 percent

After a dispute with Wüst: Friedrich Merz is behind Scholz in the survey

In the case of Chancellor preference, there are almost no changes compared to the previous week. If the chancellor were to be elected directly, incumbent Olaf Scholz would continue to lead (25 percent). In second place is CDU party leader Friedrich Merz with 20 percent (minus 1 percent compared to the previous week). Third place goes to Habeck (15 percent).

Friedrich Merz only announced at the weekend at the small party conference that he wanted to lead the CDU back to the top of the federal government and to the Chancellery in the year after next. But internal party critics blame him for the strengthening of the AfD, whose results actually wanted to be halved. NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) recommended that the party – and especially the chairman – correct the course and focus more clearly on the political center. At the same time, he submitted his claim to a possible chancellor candidacy – and started a power struggle with Merz. When CDU politician Claudia Pechstein, wearing a police uniform, called for a tougher approach to the topic of deportations at the convention, the chaos was perfect.

The current developments have not yet been taken into account in the survey values. But the descent and the quarrels have alarmed leading Union politicians. He advises very urgently to deal more with the policy of the federal government and to deal less with oneself,” said parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) of the news agency dpa. And the parliamentary director Torsten Frei (CDU) struck a similar note.

AfD in the survey high: middle-aged men inspire the right-wing populists

In any case, the fact is that the Union under the leadership of Merz could not stop the rise of the AfD. Although the Office for the Protection of the Constitution warns in its latest annual report of a great extremist potential in the party, the influx is still high. But who are the supporters who are currently giving the right-wing populists a high in the polls?

According to one of nv published Forsa survey, the AfD sympathizers are mainly: male, middle-aged and living in the country. While the AfD enjoys only five percent approval among schoolchildren and students, the proportion among 30 to 59 year olds is particularly high, and the figure is higher for men than for women. Even in the demographically largest group of voters, namely pensioners, she can still achieve above-average values. Sorted by place of residence, it is noticeable that the AfD supporters live in the country. The smaller the place, the larger the circle of supporters. (jkf)