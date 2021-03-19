As a result of the mask affair, another “amigo debate” seems to break out. Many Germans believe that the CSU has a problem with questionable sideline activities for its MPs.

Munich – Today seven out of ten Germans believe that the CSU has a general problem with questionable sideline activities for its MPs. This comes from a survey for that Augsburger Allgemeine emerged. It was almost 30 years ago when the then Prime Minister of the CSU Max Streibl made jokes on the Political Ash Wednesday in 1993 about the friendship between CSU top people and companies. “Is it a shame to have friends in the CSU?” Asked Streibl in the Passau Nibelungenhalle and shouted the words: “Saludos Amigos!” Only a few weeks later his political career was over due to corruption. Apparently the CSU has the same problems today as it did 30 years ago.

Union in crisis: Many Germans see an amigo problem with the CSU

In a representative survey for the Augsburg General Internet users across Germany were asked: “In your opinion, does the CSU have a structural problem with unclean private business by political mandate holders?” More than 72 percent answered this with “yes” or “rather yes”. According to information from German press agency only a little more than 19 percent in the survey by the opinion research institute Civey answered the question in the negative, just under nine percent were undecided. The differences between respondents from Bavaria and all of Germany were rather small.

Because of the mask affair, the Union parties are increasingly in the headlines. Several MPs are said to have received high commissions in connection with business for corona protective masks. The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating this. The CSU MP Tobias Zech also resigned his Bundestag mandate, as he is suspected of having linked his mandate and entrepreneurial activity. However, it should not be about the so-called mask deals like that dpa reported. (dp / dpa)