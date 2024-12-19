After the lighter was thrown during the Bundesliga home game against VfL Bochum (1:1) last Saturday, 1. FC Union Berlin issued a three-year stadium ban against the alleged perpetrator. The club confirmed this at the press conference before the upcoming game at Werder Bremen (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.). “We reacted very quickly,” said Union spokesman Christian Arbeit: “We were able to identify the perpetrator. We handed him over to the police. A report has been filed. And we have issued the longest possible nationwide stadium ban that a club can issue. There are two ads running. There’s nothing more to do at the moment.”

Union Berlin also confirmed on Thursday that it had “submitted” its official statement to the German Football Association on the incident on time: “We have already received mail from the DFB – namely a confirmation of receipt. How fast does this process go now? “I don’t know,” said Arbeit. In the last Union home game of the year, Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was hit by a lighter that was thrown from a block with Berlin fans. The game then had to be interrupted for almost 30 minutes shortly before its scheduled end. The remaining injury time was then played out by both teams with a non-aggression pact.

Bochum, bottom of the Bundesliga table, protested against the scoring of the game on Monday. VfL is subsequently hoping for a victory at the green table. As the German Football Association announced, its sports court wants to decide on how to proceed after evaluating all the statements from those involved. Drewes, who was examined in a clinic after the incident, has now returned to Bochum team training.