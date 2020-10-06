Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan released a protocol based on Ayurvedic medicines and yoga for medical management of Kovid-19. This includes medicines like Ashwagandha and AYUSH-64 to prevent corona virus infection and to treat mild symptoms and symptomatic cases.Harsh Vardhan released Ayurveda and Yoga based National Dental Management Protocol for the management of Kovid-19 in the presence of AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik. A statement was quoted by the Health Minister as saying, “This protocol with anti-disease steps is not only an important step in the management of Kovid-19, but also an important step towards making traditional knowledge relevant in solving the problems of modern times.” is.’

He said that unfortunately after Independence, much attention was not given to Ayurveda, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid attention to it due to its importance. The Ministry of AYUSH underlined in the protocol document that the prevailing knowledge states that good immunity is helpful in preventing corona virus infection and epidemics from progressing. The protocol suggests the use of drugs such as Ashwagandha, Guduchi Ghanvati and Chyawanprash for the treatment of high-risk people and patients exposed to them.