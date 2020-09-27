Highlights: Corona recovery rate in India has crossed 80 percent

The Union Health Minister said that the people of India are far away from herd immunity.

‘Advisory issued for remediesvir and plasma therapy’

new Delhi

People around the world are battling the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, many countries are engaged in making vaccines to get rid of it. Russia’s vaccine is said to be at the forefront of this race. At the same time, reports are claiming that the corona recovery rate in India has crossed 80 percent, but there are reports that people recovering from this infection are getting infected again. In such a situation, the Union Health Minister said that ‘the people of India are far away from herd immunity’.

Second report of sero survey

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan quoted the second report of the CERO survey as saying, ‘India’s population is far from herd immunity. We should not be lax about the Corona-19 but should follow the rules seriously. With this, Harsh Vardhan said about the recurrence of corona infection in people, ‘ICMR is investigating the recurrence of infection from Kovid-19 as to why people are getting infected again. While its cases are less now.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that Remedisvir and plasma therapy are not to be encouraged. The government has issued advisories regarding their use. In addition, private hospitals have also been advised against the regular use of these screening treatments.



What is herd immunity?

Herd immunity is a process. In this people develop immunity. Whether it is due to exposure to the virus or the vaccine. It is considered herd immunity if 75 percent of the total population develops this immune capability. Then three out of four people will meet the infected person, they will not get this disease and they will not spread it. Experts believe that in case of Kovid-19, 60 percent must be immune to develop herd immunity.