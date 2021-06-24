The plenary of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) decided on this Thursday (June 24, 2021) that the Union has no preference in relation to States, municipalities and the Federal District in the collection of credits from active debt.

The Court judged an action proposed in 2015 by the DF government against excerpts from the National Tax Code and of the Tax Enforcement Law that establish the preference of the Union. In the process, the government argues that the Constitution does not allow this type of hierarchy.

The majority of the Court followed the vote of Minister Carmen Lúcia, rapporteur of the case. According to her, at the international level, the Union, as the representative of the National State, is sovereign. On the internal level, it is equal to other federated entities, without superior hierarchy.

“The establishment of a hierarchy in the judicial collection of credits of the Union’s public debt to the States and these to the municipalities defies the federative pact and the constitutional norms that safeguard Brazilian federalism by implying that the Union would have greater prevalence and importance than other federated entities”, he stated.

She also highlighted that the contested laws were enacted before the 1988 Constitution, when the current system in Brazil admitted hierarchy. here is the whole of the vote (162 KB).

“In the current constitutional order in force, this understanding was broken by the adoption of the federalism of cooperation and balance by the Constitution of the Republic of 1988, so that the distinction, by law, of distinction and hierarchy between entities cannot be valid. federated, outside constitutional provisions and without specification of valid federative purpose”, the vote continues.

CONSTITUTION OF 1967

According to the vote, minister Kássio Nunes Marques agreed with the rapporteur. According to him, the country adopted, as of 1988, a model of cooperative federalism, while the disputed laws were enacted in the light of the 1967 Constitution, which favored the Union.

“I think that the regulations in question – which are laws enacted by the Union -, by differentiating the credits of public entities by assigning an order of priority, not only break the existing equality between the different federated spheres, but also with the consequent autonomy of national entities, for hindering the ability of States and municipalities to satisfy their credits when in competition with the Federal Government”, said.

Alexandre de Moraes stated that the 1988 Constitution decentralized the federalism that existed in Brazil. “The legislator bet on real federalism. The Union is no more than the States, which in turn are not hierarchically superior to the municipalities.”

In addition to Nunes Marques and Alexandre de Moraes, ministers Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Ricardo Lewandowski, Marco Aurélio and Luiz Fux followed Carmen Lúcia.

Apart from the parts of the National Tax Code and the Tax Enforcement Law, the Supreme also overturned part of the Precedent 563, edited by the Court itself, which established the Union’s preference in the collection of credits.

DIVERGENCE

Minister Dias Toffoli opened a divergence. For him, the Union has to have preference. The contested norms, he said, favor the fiscal dimension of the federative pact, promoting economic balance between states and municipalities. He was only partially followed by Gilmar Mendes.

“Recognition of non-receipt of this standard [pela Constituição] it can result in the embarrassment of satisfying the reduction of regional inequalities. The distinctive criterion present in the questioned norms rests precisely on the set of federative attributions conferred on the central political entity, not on mere hierarchical superiority without foundation”, said Toffoli.

