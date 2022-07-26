Spending in 2021 to house federal agencies was BRL 1.5 billion and gain from the transfer of assets BRL 11.6 million

Union spending on rent consumed BRL 1.5 billion in 2021. Revenue from federal property rentals was close to 1%: BRL 11.6 million.

In 2018, the last year of the government of Michel Temer, the Union spent R$ 2 billion. It rose to R$1.86 billion in 2019 and R$1.7 billion in 2020. This year, until April, it paid R$171 million.

The Union has 723,699 properties with a value estimated by the SPU (Union Heritage Department) at R$ 1.34 trillion. Of these, 56,191 properties are in use. The value is estimated at R$ 1.07 trillion.

Analysis

The deficit highlights one of the aspects of the government’s difficulty in meeting the objective of improving the use of public assets.

The government has so far managed to sell 0.0007% of the established target of R$1 trillion. It could at least have improved the use of real estate, greatly reducing rent costs. Nor was it successful.