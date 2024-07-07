The Union for Human Rights Association recommended that all United Nations bodies and mechanisms ensure the achievement of digital justice in the world, harness modern and emerging technologies to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Plan, and benefit from the UAE’s pioneering experience in achieving digital justice and employing artificial intelligence technologies..

This came in an oral statement presented by Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, President of the Union for Human Rights, during her participation in the 56th session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, in the session dedicated to discussing the work and recommendations of the Human Rights Council, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and all bodies, treaties and special procedures related to human rights and modern and digital technologies..

Dr. Al Kaabi stressed the importance of ensuring the achievement of digital justice in the world, harnessing modern and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, and working to accelerate the process of implementing countries’ commitments related to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development..

The President of the Union for Human Rights Association praised the efforts of the United Nations, which worked to place these issues at the forefront of the priorities of the “Future Summit” expected in New York City at the end of this year, calling for the need to focus on accelerating the implementation of existing commitments, restoring global confidence in them, and strengthening global governance mechanisms..

Dr. Al Kaabi also praised the UAE’s pioneering achievements in ensuring commitment to the humanitarian approach in using modern and emerging digital technologies, employing artificial intelligence technology, and creating effective strategic partnerships, such as the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy aimed at achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, implementing development programs and projects, and investing in artificial intelligence in various vital sectors..

Dr. Al Kaabi commended the efforts made by the International Human Rights Council, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and all bodies, treaties and special procedures concerned with protecting and promoting digital justice, ensuring commitment to the humanitarian approach in the use of digital technologies and modern and emerging technologies, and harnessing and directing artificial intelligence to consolidate commitment to implementing existing obligations..