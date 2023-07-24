Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Friedrich Merz, Markus Söder and Boris Rhein (from left to right). © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The Union wants to talk more about migration. The demands for a significantly tightened course and reduced benefits are increasing from the CDU. The CSU leadership, so far very cautious, is working on concepts.

Munich/Berlin – Talking is silver, silence is golden – does that also apply to the migration debate? In the Union, this is just starting to happen. Several high-ranking politicians are pushing ahead with proposals on border protection and asylum law. The old line, that a research approach to the topic only benefits the AfD, obviously no longer holds, as evidenced by current surveys.

Union demands stricter asylum course

Thorsten Frei, the parliamentary manager of the parliamentary group, reports again from the CDU. Frei calls for tougher action against refugees coming from the Mediterranean. Of course, if boats were caught in international waters, people would be rescued. “But the journey then does not lead to a European shore, but back to where they came from.” Frei does not want to use the combat term “push-backs”, i.e. an internationally forbidden pushing back. Overall, he promotes a tough course and robust border protection: “We should say goodbye to the illusion that we can solve all the wrongs in the world on European soil,” he says of the “world”. “There are also safe countries outside of Europe.” Illegal border crossings can be reduced to “almost zero”.

Frei has the backing of his party leader for this. Friedrich Merz warns on Sunday evening on ZDF that the individual right to asylum is being “abused hundreds of thousands of times”. Migration routes across the Mediterranean, for example, on which strong young men assert themselves, are at the expense of women, children and the elderly, warned Merz.

Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) also joins the debate. He advocates comprehensive controls at German borders. “The federal government must finally ensure that fewer people come to Germany illegally,” he says via Picture. Bavaria shows how important border controls are. Spicy: Rhein’s opponent in the Hesse elections on October 8 is Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) – who, as head of the Federal Police, is skeptical about border controls.

CDU Baden-Württemberg wants compulsory work for refugees

This week, the CSU also wants to set new accents. The party executive meets on Monday, migration should be the central topic. Party leader Markus Söder reiterated at a performance in Rosenheim on Saturday that Germany needs more immigration (e.g. of skilled workers) that is useful to us – and less that uses help. He renewed concerns that the full amount of the citizen’s income created false incentives for refugees.

A controversial proposal comes from the CDU in Baden-Württemberg. The district administrators there require refugees to work. It is “also important with a view to the urgently needed social acceptance that refugees quickly find work, alternatively also in non-profit organizations,” said the President of the district council there, Joachim Walter (CDU). They want an “obligation for those seeking protection to accept charitable work to be established and organised”. Offers for further language acquisition are also useful. That was also read in the CSU.

In addition, the district administrators in the southwest are again calling for a lowering of the standards for the reception, accommodation and care of refugees – including for older unaccompanied minor refugees. In addition, the German social benefits for those seeking protection would have to be harmonized across Europe. This includes paying new war refugees from Ukraine benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act instead of the citizen’s allowance.