Home page politics

Split

According to the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz, an immigration agency should actively recruit foreign skilled workers. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The Union accuses the traffic light government of wanting to mix labor market and asylum policy. Now she makes a proposal. The accommodation of refugees should also be discussed.

Berlin – The head of the Union faction in the Bundestag wants to regulate the immigration of skilled workers to Germany with its own federal agency for immigration. “In this way, skilled workers receive service from a single source: from job placement, checking the requirements for entry, to the necessary visa and the residence permit after arrival in Germany,” says a position paper by the managing director available to the German Press Agency in Berlin Board of the Union faction.

Union faction leader Friedrich Merz told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” that the agency should actively recruit foreign specialists. The CDU chairman emphasized that asylum procedures should in future be clearly separated from immigration procedures for skilled workers. The traffic light coalition systematically mixes asylum and labor market policies. The federal government “obviously does not want to admit how dramatic the situation is in many municipalities in Germany”.

A bundle of measures

The Union is committed to Germany’s humanitarian responsibility for those seeking protection, emphasized Merz. “At the same time, we are proposing a bundle of national, European and international measures to control and limit irregular migration.” Among other things, a crisis and coordination staff should be set up in the Federal Chancellery.

Because of the problems with accommodating refugees, Merz invites around 700 mayors and district administrators to Berlin, according to “Bild”. The invitation, which was also available to the dpa, says: “In 2022 alone, 244,000 asylum applications were made in Germany. The actual reception capacities are reaching their limits in many places. We must embrace these realities.”

The position paper of the Union parliamentary group leadership states that the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees and the local immigration authorities should concentrate on the group of asylum seekers. The Federal Agency for Immigration should take over all procedures that are currently being conducted at the diplomatic missions, the federal states and the districts and municipalities and are not asylum procedures. “It is also an employment agency for all workers from European and non-European countries.”

Digital from the ground up

The deputy chairman of the Union faction, Andrea Lindholz (CSU), demanded on Saturday that the immigration agency had to work with digital processes and the latest technology from the start in order to be able to guarantee fast processes. She warned: “The currently disorderly and unchecked irregular migration endangers social support for Germany’s humanitarian responsibility to help those seeking protection.”

The traffic light coalition wants to fill the ever-growing gap in skilled workers with many more workers from abroad. Unlike today, more non-EU citizens should be allowed to enter the country without a recognized qualification. Selection criteria should be professional experience or a connection to Germany. Probably the biggest change is to make it possible for “third-country nationals with good potential” to enter the country to look for a job. A chance card is to be awarded for this. For two weeks, non-EU citizens should be able to do a trial job while looking for a job.

There has been a Skilled Immigration Act since 2020. Skilled workers with foreign vocational training are given the right to stay in Germany for six months to look for a job. dpa