Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus does not expect a dramatic showdown for the CDU chairmanship at the planned party congress in December. “Rock the hall with enthusiasm – that won’t work,” Brinkhaus told Tagesspiegel on Sunday.

“Just as the decision between Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Friedrich Merz was made at the party convention in Hamburg in 2018, the 2020 race is guaranteed not to be decided at the party congress. The delegates will have in mind beforehand whom they will give their votes to. “

A party congress under Corona conditions means “bad times for good speakers” anyway. But “whoever wants to become party chairman has to cope with every time,” said Brinkhaus. Whether the congress with 1001 delegates in Stuttgart can even take place depends on the corona situation.

“We are always aware of our role model function,” said the CDU politician. The Federal Republic is in the greatest crisis since its foundation. “The top five on our agenda does not include who will be the party leader,” explained Brinkhaus. “The fight against the pandemic must have absolute priority.”

“Put an end to the patchwork quilt”

Brinkhaus is also pressing for a new attempt at nationwide uniform corona rules. It must now be “an end to the patchwork quilt”, demanded Brinkhaus in the daily mirror on Sunday. “I have great respect for the right to decide and the responsibility of prime ministers.

But I expect a consistent line, ”said the CDU politician. “The one who wants to do the least must not be the bottleneck for a uniform solution.”

Brinkhaus also wants the Bundestag to intervene more strongly in the corona debate. It is not about executive powers for parliament. “I don’t want the German Bundestag to have to decide every week whether you can sit together privately with two or three households,” said the CDU politician. There is greater expertise for this in the federal and state governments.

“But the Bundestag is the place where you have to create the legal basis, justify yourself for these measures and explain them,” said Brinkhaus. Should the majority of parliament consider the measures taken to be exaggerated, it would have to withdraw powers from the government again “within the scope of our possibilities”. However, Brinkhaus rejected a general withdrawal of the pandemic special rights for the government. The corona emergency is just as serious today as it was in spring.

