Mumbai: Mumbai, which is called the financial capital of the country, was very angry on Monday morning. The power of the entire city went down, local trains stopped, the functioning of the High Court came to a standstill, even the examinations at Mumbai University were canceled today. Although power has been restored now, but Union Energy Minister RK Singh has said that a team of experts from the Center will go to Mumbai to investigate what was the real reason for the power cut on such a large scale.

Please tell that due to grid failure, there was a power failure in Mumbai at 10 am. Millions of people took to the streets. Whether it was common people or celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, all were giving their feedback on the power gulp. Meanwhile, it was a matter of relief that work in Kovid hospitals continued. Operations continued at the airport as well. Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Power has decided to send a central team to investigate the entire matter and fix the mess.

We are sending a team from the Central Authority to Mumbai to sit down with the state transmission authority and find out where the problem was and how it started. There will be a discussion on the steps to be taken so it does not happen again: Union Power Minister RK Singh https://t.co/LIwFRX6Aa0 – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Let me tell you that the news of the power failure in Mumbai has caused chaos. Due to the stoppage of local trains, people could not reach the office in time. People who were doing work from home also faced a lot of trouble. The Union Energy Minister has said that the central team will ensure that such situations do not happen again.