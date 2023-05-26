The CEO of the Union Electricity and Water Company, Eng. Youssef Al Ali, said that the total number of farms in the Union Electricity and Water Company has reached 9,000 farms, of which 7,000 farms have had their owners’ data updated with the company. He explained that the data of the farmers who updated their data was sent to the Ministry of Community Development to determine the actual number of farmers who deserve the bounty of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, with limited income to ease the financial burdens related to the electricity tariff for those registered with the company, and their number may reach From 2,000 to 3,000 farmers are eligible for the honor. He added that it is very important for the farm owners who did not update their data to expedite the update process, because there are about 1,500 farms that the company does not have the data or the identities of their owners, and therefore the company was unable to verify whether or not they were eligible for the honor, and therefore all farmers must update their data with the company.

He pointed out that the electricity subsidy bounty will cover a large percentage of the electricity consumption bill, according to the current average monthly usage of the beneficiaries.

The Ministry of Community Development and the Union Water and Electricity Company announced that the application of the subsidy will start as of next July through a direct deduction from the monthly electricity consumption bill. Determining the number of farms benefiting from the support and meeting the required conditions and whose owners fall under the categories of beneficiaries of federal or local social support programs or the category of people with limited income.

She added that a subsidy of 8,400 dirhams will be allocated annually to each beneficiary, which is equivalent to 2,500 kilowatt-hours per month or the value of consumption, whichever is less. Union Water and Electricity, while the Ministry will coordinate with the Union Water and Electricity Company regarding the approved lists of beneficiaries on a monthly basis.

She explained that text messages will be sent to those who are eligible for support and registered with the Union Water and Electricity Company to fill out the form and enter the data of the farm to be subsidized for its consumption, and registration will be opened on the Ministry of Community Development website to apply for support, and that one of the requirements for entitlement to support is that the farm should not be used for commercial purposes, and if it is The owner receives another subsidy for electricity consumption in one of the farms he owns from the Ministry or a local authority, then the higher subsidy value will be spent.

