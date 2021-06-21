ofFlorian Naumann shut down

On Monday lunchtime, Armin Laschet and Markus Söder want to present the CDU and CSU election program. The design arouses suspicion among competitors.

As the last of the Bundestag parties, the Union wants to present its program for the Federal Parliament election 2021 * on Monday (June 21).

At a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel * on Sunday, the party leaders apparently no longer had to debate too much.

The main points of the program are the waiver of tax increases, relief for medium and small incomes and new pension plans despite Corona debts.

This news ticker is continuously updated.

Berlin / Munich – CDU and CSU are now apparently making short work of their long-awaited election program *: Armin Laschet and Markus Söder want to present the paper on Monday afternoon (1 p.m.) – at a top secret meeting on Sunday, the party leaders apparently no longer had to to debate the program a lot.

Instead, according to participants, Chancellor candidate Laschet *, Söder and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) initially only talked about the current situation – Merkel’s statement included the corona crisis and foreign policy; The EU foreign ministers will also meet on Monday. In the meeting of the presidia, iPads were distributed on which the participants could read the draft program. On Monday morning, the boards of both parties are to be connected to the exam online because of the corona pandemic and vote on the manifesto.

In any case, the paper, with a volume of almost 140 pages, is significantly more streamlined than the most recent drafts. It is entitled “The Program for Stability and Renewal. Together for a modern Germany ”- and has already received some fierce criticism from the competition and some associations. There are doubts, among other things, about the financial feasibility and usefulness of the proposals for climate protection.

Election program of the CDU and CSU: Despite Corona, no tax increases – and relief for lower incomes

Late on Sunday evening, after the meeting of the praesidia, the current draft was sent to the larger boards of the sister parties. It can be read in it that the Union parties want to score points by rejecting tax increases and relieving small and medium incomes, despite immense national debts. “Especially after the pandemic, tax increases are the wrong way to go. They stand in the way of the necessary upswing in our economy, ”quotes the dpa from the paper. In addition, the CDU * and CSU * promise: “We will gradually abolish the solidarity surcharge for everyone and at the same time relieve small and medium-sized incomes from income tax.”

A “competitive corporate tax” is announced in an “unleashing package” for the economy. “We want to cap the tax burden for profits that remain in the company to 25 percent in the future,” says the paper. Companies should be relieved of billions in bureaucratic costs. The additional wage costs should therefore be kept “at a stable level of a maximum of 40 percent”. The mini job limit of 450 euros is to be increased to 550 euros. In addition, this limit should be checked regularly with a view to the development of the minimum wage. A week ago, parts of these suggestions were already in a first collection of ideas from Union groups on the election manifesto.

Union election program: Left, SPD and environmental aid criticize – because of climate and financial concerns

Left-wing top candidate Dietmar Bartsch castigated the program as a “rip-off of the little man”. It was “dubious” that the Union deceived the citizens about the real financial burdens, he explained Editorial network Germany. For example, it is completely unclear how the 30 billion euros for armaments expenditure that would result from the implementation of NATO’s two percent target, which the Union has promised, should be raised. The party had already warned at its party congress on the weekend of cuts in social benefits after the election.

SPD parliamentary group deputy Katja Mast wrote on Twitter of an “unimaginative” program: “That is too little,” she judged. Criticism also came from Deutsche Umwelthilfe. “No specific goals & measures to phase out combustion and 100% renewables and no minimum CO2 price,” complained managing director Sascha Müller-Kraenner in the short message service: “I cannot understand how the Union wants to achieve # climate neutrality by 2045. Just wanting is not enough. “

CDU country chief defends election platform: “Don’t have to talk about doing without”

Saxony’s CDU Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer rejected these allegations on Monday morning. The costs of the corona crisis and more climate protection are to be overcome with an economic upswing and technical progress, as the CDU presidium member explained on Monday on Deutschlandfunk. “Germany is a strong and rich country, we don’t have to talk about doing without.” Kretschmer emphasized: “The most important thing is the clear statement that there are no tax increases.” Migrate abroad. “That only works if you focus on innovation, on technical progress.”

The program says that the Union is committed to “economic growth that gives our state financial leeway”. This leeway should then be used for those projects of the program that generate new costs. According to their election platform *, the Greens also want to invest heavily in education and research, but also want to enable new debts for these defined purposes.

Bundestag election: Union is considering a new “generation pension” and wants to cut bureaucracy

According to the draft, the Union also wants to develop a concept to establish a new form of funded old-age provision. “A generational pension can be a good building block for old-age provision from birth,” the paper says. They wanted to examine how such a generation pension could be designed with a state monthly contribution to investment in a pension fund with protection from state access. The aim is to effectively avoid old-age poverty with an attractive mix of instruments. Earlier, more specific considerations that the state should pay 100 euros per month for each child from birth to 18 years of age into a generational pension fund are no longer included in the latest draft.

The desired modernization of the country should also include a drastic reduction in bureaucracy and a “new start in the relationship between state and citizens”, as the program says. “After the pandemic, the state must withdraw significantly and give citizens and companies more freedom. “When it comes to internal security, the CDU / CSU are taking a tough line: They advocate more video surveillance in public spaces, automated face recognition and the widespread use of body cameras. The state must take tough action against criminals, terrorists and clans: “You must not have a quiet minute.”

According to CSU boss Söder *, all points of the election program are united between the CDU and the CSU except for the mother’s pension. This is an “important act of justice,” he emphasized on Sunday. He hoped that the topic could be discussed in coalition negotiations. With this, Söder signaled that there will be no more dispute on this issue in the negotiations with the CDU about the election program – leading CDU representatives had strictly rejected the inclusion of the maternal pension in the joint manifesto for financial reasons. (dpa / fn / AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.