D.he Union wants to move into the federal election campaign with the promise of relief for employees and companies, but is dampening expectations that are too high. This emerges from the 138-page draft of the Union election program available to the Reuters news agency, which was presented to the CDU and CSU praesidia on Sunday evening. With the necessary restart after the corona pandemic and on the way into a “decade of modernization”, the following is emphasized: “We cannot do magic, but we can and we want to work and shape.”

In view of the desired balance between financial solidity and election campaign promises, a number of financially-intensive projects by the Union’s umbrella politicians have been slimmed down. The philosophy is “Security in Transition”. The CDU and CSU wanted a new dynamic in the climate, economy and family support, but did not storm “blindly into tomorrow, but keep moderation and moderation”.

Laschet praises the “very constructive spirit” of the talks

Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder had previously announced that a program for the federal election had largely been agreed. After the internal squabbles of the past few months, Söder emphasized that his party fully supported both the program and CDU chairman Laschet as a joint candidate for chancellor. Unity is the key to success in the federal election. At the joint appearance on Sunday, Laschet himself spoke of a “very constructive, very friendly spirit” in the discussions about the program.

The draft mentions, among other things, the examination of a so-called intergenerational pension, in which the state is supposed to save money for children every month after birth. This should make the pension system more sustainable, said Laschet. The CDU and CSU postponed the dispute over maternal pensions until after the election, which is scheduled for September 26th. According to surveys, the Union has been able to differentiate itself more clearly from the second-placed Greens in recent days. The union must reach more than 30 percent in the federal election so that no government can be formed against the CDU and CSU, said Laschet.

Among other things, the complete abolition of the solidarity surcharge and the shifting of the tax brackets for income tax are sought, which should relieve employees. The income limit for mini-jobs is to be increased from 450 to 550 euros per month as well as the “perspective” allowance for single parents to 5000 euros. Families, for example, are to be encouraged to buy property through cheaper loans and a lowering of the real estate transfer tax, as well as the entry into so-called child splitting. Taxes on profits remaining in the company are also to be capped “in the future” at 25 percent.

Not all of the spending-intensive promises proposed by the politicians of both parties made it into the final draft. The increase in maternal pensions for women who had children in 1992, demanded by the CSU, did not make it into the Union’s electoral program. CSU boss Söder emphasized that his party would now try to anchor this point in a coalition agreement later.

The paper now says: “We will not make promises that we cannot keep. Due to the high expenditure to combat the pandemic, the financial leeway of the state is significantly limited. ”After the election there should be a cash fall. “We have … no nationwide tax cut program,” emphasized CDU boss Laschet in view of the high level of debt after the corona pandemic and the criticism of the SPD, for example, of the publicly discussed union plans. In return, however, tax increases are clearly rejected in the Union election platform. At the same time, the fastest possible return to balanced public budgets is required.

Laschet describes tax increases as “poison” for the economy

When asked how this could be reconciled with the Union’s demands for selective tax relief and investments, Laschet said that one had to orientate himself on the lessons from the time before the pandemic: “The state has not increased any taxes and has increased it year after year Taxes collected, ”he said. After the pandemic, tax increases are “poison” for the growth hoped for. In the draft, an “unleashing package” for the economy is announced, including a significant reduction in bureaucracy in the event of an election victory.

The CDU and CSU emphasize that the path to a “decade of modernization” is the red line in the program. According to Laschet, Germany should become a climate-neutral industrial country and achieve both climate protection and socially acceptable protection of the interests of employees. The “basic melody” of the joint program was that the Union wanted “stability for the country and at the same time renewal,” said Söder. The draft includes a commitment to Germany’s climate neutrality in 2045 and an expanded emissions trading scheme for CO2 certificates. Figures for the targeted CO2 price, for example, are not given. Revenue from this would have to be returned “in full” to citizens.

The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) said the program is aimed at the “silent center” of society. “In our politics we must not forget the vast majority of those who do their job every day, raise children, volunteer and pay taxes,” said the CDU politician of the “Rheinische Post”. Exactly this will be “the core and soul of our election program – a policy for the broad, mostly silent center of our society”.