Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday that the states would take a decision regarding the reopening of schools and coaching institutes after 15 October. Nishank said that when the schools open in the middle of October, attendance will not be mandatory and parental consent will be obtained for the students who attend the classes physically.

He tweeted that students can go to school only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be applied to students. The Minister said that the State and Union Territories will prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on their behalf to open the school which will include health and safety precautions.

Together they have also said to take care of the needs of the local level. The minister also said that online studies will be encouraged. When asked, a senior government official said that the Ministry of Education in SOP could focus on aspects such as ensuring physical distance, sanitization of campuses on campus and protocol for student movements.

Along with this, it can also be directed by the Ministry that schools should not conduct any examination in the first few weeks. The official said that the time table will be prepared in such a way that the crowd does not gather. Apart from this, online classes will also continue.