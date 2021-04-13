On Monday lunchtime, the Union’s chancellor question seemed to be resolved – but the next day is dramatic. Markus Söder could achieve a coup.

On Sunday the party leaders of the CDU and CSU threw their hats in the ring, on Monday the question seemed to have been resolved in favor of Laschet. But Markus Söder could achieve a coup.

In the Union parliamentary group there was, according to information from Munich Mercury* fiery pleadings for Söder. Official statements were eagerly awaited.

Update from April 13th, 7.45pm: Immediately after the debate in the Union faction, CSU boss Markus Söder announced a decision with CDU boss Armin Laschet about the Union’s candidacy for chancellor this week. “You have to let the result sink in now, for every single one. Armin and I have agreed that we will finally discuss how things will go on this week, ”said Söder on Tuesday evening in Berlin. The CSU chairman also emphasized: “And we are both firmly convinced that we will come to a very good result in the end, which will also create unity and at the same time bring the best election opportunities.”

Just like CSU boss Markus Söder, CDU chairman Armin Laschet also wants a decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor this week, if possible. It was a “very good discussion,” said Laschet. “I think that gave a very good opinion.” In all verbal contributions there was a message: “Agree quickly.” This is also his goal, emphasized Laschet. “I want us to come to a good decision very quickly, very soon, this week if possible.” Söder explained: “Armin and I have agreed that we will finally discuss how things will proceed this week. “

K-Drama in the Union: Poisoned praise from Laschet meets Söder’s survey plus

At the meeting, neither Söder nor Laschet showed willingness to give in to the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor. Laschet opens the debate – and gives the CSU boss poisoned praise: He had honored Söder for having “turned around in time with the AfD” a few years ago, the CDU boss is quoted as saying by those present.

With this, Laschet is alluding to the fact that Söder had at times expressed massive criticism of the Chancellor’s refugee policy. At that time, he was accused of ingratulating the AfD.

In the meeting, Laschet referred to the risks that, in his opinion, Söder’s candidacy for chancellor would entail. Laschet is quoted as saying that the media would then “dig up and reproach him” for all of Söder’s statements. Söder holds against it: He is the stronger personality, draws better in the media, is more popular.

Söder’s message: His good poll numbers could also pay off for the CDU and its MPs in the federal election in September. But he cannot force a decision in the parliamentary group. “A stalemate” is how one participant describes the current situation in the power struggle on Tuesday evening.

Union drama: Söder in a chancellor intoxication? The parliamentary group debate takes an unexpected turn

First report from April 13th: Berlin – The Union has had a turbulent two days – a surprising outcome of the party-internal K-question is in the realm of the possible: The interest of the two party leaders Armin Laschet (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU) for the candidacy, which was unanimously expressed on Sunday, has initially waned turned into a difficult-to-solve political puzzle in record time: Both applicants have their parties behind them – at the latest since Monday afternoon there has been debates and wrestling under high time pressure.

Chancellor question at CDU / CSU: Söder forces Laschet into parliamentary group meeting – CDU boss struggles “for composure” at times

Because Söder – who wanted the CDU behind him for his candidacy for chancellor – was not satisfied with the vote of the CDU top. On Monday he still demanded a “mood” from the “breadth of the parties”. A first crucial date should be the meeting of the Union faction in the Bundestag on Tuesday: Laschet initially did not want to speak there – Söder saw it differently and forced the CDU leader to follow suit.

The meeting could now play a decisive role in the fight for the Union candidate for chancellor. According to information from Merkur.de* Numerous MPs spoke up – at the beginning mostly in favor of Söders. Laschet had meanwhile struggled for composure *, reported one participant from the group. A turning point in the Chancellor’s race seemed to be within the realm of possibility. Söder could still achieve a risky coup on this detour.

Union: Söder sets course for Chancellor Coup – CDU politicians advertise in the parliamentary group for CSU boss

According to various media reports, both politicians gave some pithy speeches in front of the MPs at the start of the round – the parliamentary group met in the Bundestag plenary to ensure the corona intervals. According to the participants, barely concealed attacks could also be heard:

“We don’t need a one-man show,” said Laschet after information from the dpa. He also attacked Söder aggressively because of his proposal for a climate alliance together with Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens). This can be done at the state level. But this is also dangerous. “In the end, people vote for the Greens *,” warned Laschet. “We have to set our topics.”

According to reports, Söder countered with an emphatically self-confident appearance. “There is only one serious question: Do we want to win?” He is said to have called out to the MPs. For this, not the most pleasant, but the best setup is necessary. “It is people who decide elections,” repeated Söder after information from Merkur.de* an already known argument. That is exactly why polls cannot be ignored.

Apparently, many MPs subsequently joined the Söder camp openly. “If the candidate for Chancellor is not Markus Söder, then I will have to lead the election campaign largely alone in my constituency,” said Freiburg MP Matern von Marschall, like him Munich Mercury* learned. Other CDU elected officials reported threats to leave their constituencies if Laschet were to become a candidate for chancellor.

Laschet or Söder? Marathon meeting in the parliamentary group could bring the preliminary decision

The decisive question, however, is what the final reaction of the MPs will be. In the course of Tuesday, reports and statements circulated that could at least give Söder hope of a mood slide in his favor. The CDU member and Söder supporter Christian von Stetten named several CDU state associations in which the mood spoke for Söder – von Stetten declared that the “new mood” sought by Söder was thus available.

Also the picture-Zeitung reported on at least nine state associations in which the pendulum swung in the direction of the CSU boss. Some associations, including Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Thuringia, also publicly reported sympathy for Söder in their ranks.

A marathon session was expected – following the debate on the K question, the parliamentary group also wanted to discuss the highly controversial Corona Emergency Brakes Act. CDU politicians had also expressed criticism of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s * plans. Group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) had joked in a press statement before the speech began that one had to be ready by noon tomorrow. Then the booked room will be used for another meeting. (fn)