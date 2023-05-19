NAfter the announced dismissal of Energy State Secretary Patrick Graichen, the Union in the Bundestag is demanding transparency from the Ministry of Economic Affairs. “We want the Ministry of Economics to see the structure of the in-house compliance management system, the compliance principles and all associated guidelines,” said Julia Klöckner (CDU), economic policy spokeswoman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group “World”.

Furthermore, evidence is wanted as to when and at what intervals Graichen in particular and the management level of the ministry took part in mandatory instructions on such in-house rules of conduct and procedures.

SPD calls for stricter control of compliance rules

The call for more control came from the SPD parliamentary group. “There are already extensive compliance rules in the ministries, but their application must be more strictly controlled,” said the parliamentary managing director Johannes Fechner of the newspaper. “We should check whether there is a full pension if the transfer was due to gross misconduct.” That settles the matter.

Habeck had announced the resignation of his State Secretary Graichen on Wednesday after he had not sufficiently separated private and professional matters in two verifiable cases. This also shakes the timetable for the controversial law on the replacement of oil and gas heating systems. The FDP is stepping on the brakes – on the grounds that Parliament has lost the central contact person for the topic in Economics Secretary Patrick Graichen. The SPD and the Greens, on the other hand, see no connection between the two issues.

Federal Minister of Social Affairs Hubertus Heil (SPD) has spoken out against postponing the controversial law to replace oil and gas heating systems. “It is necessary to create clarity quickly,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” on Friday. “I am confident that we can find a good solution.” He is in favor of solutions that are technically feasible and socially feasible. “Climate protection needs broad social acceptance and must not become a project only for the well-off.” The SPD parliamentary group will make sure in the parliamentary process “that nobody is overwhelmed”.