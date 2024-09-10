Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

CDU leader Friedrich Merz leaves the Union’s participation in the migration summit open. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

There are to be new talks on the topic of migration today. It is still unclear whether this will happen. The news ticker for the planned summit.

Berlin – New talks between the traffic light coalition and the Union on the topic of migration are planned for today (3 p.m.). However, it is still completely unclear whether this will even take place. In order to participate, the Union is demanding a commitment that the traffic light coalition is prepared to accept comprehensive rejections at the borders. The information provided by the government so far is too contradictory.

Union still waiting for details of traffic light coalition ahead of migration summit

The Union faction is missing further details from the government on the legal certainty of rejections, explained Parliamentary Secretary Thorsten Frei. In a telephone conversation, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser “unfortunately” did not give him any details, he said in the ARD-“Tagesthemen”. At the migration meeting last week, it was agreed that the government would communicate its legal position. The Union wanted to make further talks dependent on this.

On Monday (September 9), Faeser ordered temporary controls at all German land borders in order to further reduce the number of illegal entries. The controls are to begin on September 16 and will initially last for six months. The government has also developed a “model for effective rejections that are compliant with European law,” the ministry said. Faeser said she had informed the Union faction of this and offered confidential discussions on the matter.

SPD leader Esken warns against excessive measures against migration

Meanwhile, SPD leader Saskia Esken has warned the CDU and CSU against excessive measures. “Limiting irregular migration is necessary, but it must be done on a legally watertight basis,” Esken told the newspapers of the Funke Media Group. “We cannot simply EU-Undermine the law and the constitution.”

We cannot simply override EU law and the Basic Law.

The SPD leader criticised that many demands on the subject of migration are “currently politically unfounded and are thus overheating the debate”. “However, in order to regulate migration, we do not need resentment, but rather concrete, effective policies, such as those proposed by the federal government,” Esken added.

Greens accuse Union of “attempts at blackmail” ahead of migration summit

Meanwhile, the Greens have sharply criticized the Union’s stance. “Friedrich Merz is behaving like a stubborn child,” said the parliamentary manager of the Greens’ parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic, to the Editorial Network Germany. “These blackmail attempts are just ridiculous.”

Mihalic also warned the Union against leaving the ground of the law. “We will not go along with proposals that break the law,” she told the RNDThe Greens’ aim is to reduce the enforcement deficits in security policy. Mihalic had initiated a move by her party to strengthen the security and law enforcement authorities after the knife attack in Solingen.

Scholz reaffirms offer of cooperation ahead of migration summit

Meanwhile, Chancellor Scholz assured that the government was serious about finding joint solutions. “We would also be happy if we could do something together, including with the opposition,” said the SPD politician at the summer party of the party newspaper Forward“Within the framework of clear principles. But we would be really happy.” The SPD’s offer was meant sincerely. “It won’t be our fault if it doesn’t work out,” the Chancellor continued. (dpa/AFP/cs)