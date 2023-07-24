If they don’t change teams, Paris Saint-Germain will have to bury the hatchet against Kylian Mbappé. From next week, the deadline within which the Frenchman will be able to renew his contract, he will be officially on the market unless a new agreement is reached between the parties. However, if he is not sold, PSG will not be free to behave as they prefer.

The warning comes directly from Philippe Piat, president of the Unfp, the association that represents professional footballers in France. “It’s a battle of attrition. The regulatory situation allows the club to do what it wants with its manpower, but by 1 September at the end of the market, things have to go back and he won’t be able to act at will. Mbappé must be able to train normally and the club would be forced to let him play because otherwise a violation could occur: it would become illegal in terms of labor law. There are penalties if a player is sidelined for non-sporting reasons. As long as it’s someone little known, it can be made to believe that he’s not in good shape. If we talk instead of the best player in the world, it becomes difficult not to think that it is a punishment” Piat explained in the interview granted to Rmc Sport.