The match between Talleres and Unión, in the Argentine Professional League, was suspended due to a traffic accident suffered by the visiting team’s squad this Thursday.

Unión was traveling on a bus to Córdoba. The vehicle collided with a truck carrying water tanks around 1:30 p.m. local time on National Route 19.

Seven members of the Union delegation, including three players from the professional team, were transferred to the Dr. José María Cullen Provincial Hospital.

The accident occurred when the truck hit the bus carrying the Santa Fe team from behind. The players who were affected in the clash were Enzo Roldán, Leonel Bucca and Mateo del Blanco, who suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. According to the newspaper La Nación, they suffered “head trauma without loss of consciousness” and have already been discharged.

In addition, the kinesiologist, the masseur and two other assistants from the professional team were also treated at the hospital, as was the truck driver.

“Due to the accident of the bus that transferred the Union campus to Córdoba and the injuries suffered by some of its members, for reasons of force majeure, the match against Talleres is postponed with a date to be defined,” announced the Professional Soccer League in your Twitter account.

One hour 15 minutes after the accident, another bus from the company that usually transports the Tatengue campus arrived and the team undertook the trip to Cordoba for tomorrow’s match for a new championship date.

The official statement of Union of Santa Fe

Unión de Santa Fe issued a statement about what happened. “Soccer players Leonel Bucca, Enzo Roldán and Mateo Del Blanco suffered head trauma without loss of consciousness and were transferred to a high complexity center to carry out studies. While the assistants Julián Giraldez, José Leconte, Diego Ferrero and Juan Ignacio Chiapino suffered injuries that required transfer”, he says.

“Everyone is stable and conscious, and study and evaluation are necessary to determine the conduct to follow. The rest of the members of the campus who were traveling in said bus suffered blows and injuries of different magnitude, not being necessary for their referral to a hospital for the moment, ”adds the statement.

