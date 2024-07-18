A new day illuminates the record of our immortal national days with the adoption by the leader of the blessed march, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, of the 18th of July as the Day of the Covenant of the Union, commemorating an immortal memory in the hearts, when the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, met with his founding brothers, may God have mercy on them all, and signed the Union Document and the Constitution of the Emirates and announced the name of the newborn state.

As His Highness said: “On this day in 1971, the Founding Father and his brothers, the Rulers, signed the Union Document and the UAE Constitution, and announced the name of our country, the United Arab Emirates, in preparation for the union on December 2. A historic day on which they laid down the covenant of the union and its foundations. Today, we declare July 18 a national occasion called (Union Covenant Day), on which we celebrate the history of our country and the blessed steps towards establishing the union.”

A solemn national occasion that will remain etched in the memory of generations, commemorating that glorious and blessed day when the will of those loyal men met, who, with their determination and resolve, achieved the aspirations of this loyal people.

After them, loyal men took up the banner to continue building with the same will, boundless ambition and unwavering determination, until the Emirates of “Zayed the Good” achieved what it has achieved today in terms of elevation, glory and supremacy, and they placed the people of the Emirates in advanced ranks in the indicators of the happiest, most elevated, most advanced, most prosperous and most flourishing peoples on earth.

What the UAE has achieved since its blessed beginnings was not a stroke of luck or a coincidence brought about by wealth, but rather the fruit of that sincere determination, insightful vision, and wise and prudent dealing with situations and challenges, to present to the world an inspiring development experience that has become a model to be emulated in building nations in a spacious space of authentic values, a spirit of tolerance, good coexistence, and building bridges of creative communication between peoples, civilizations, and cultures, and constructive cooperation for the good of all.

The memory of July 18 will remain a bright day in the national memory. Our wise leadership was keen to immortalize it with pride and honor, telling generations about the signs and preludes that accompanied the historic moment, which preceded the declaration of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971.

The “Union Covenant Day” will remain, along with our glorious national days, a shining moment that consolidates the values ​​of loyalty and belonging, and a renewed covenant of loyalty to the memory and the values ​​of the blessed union. May God preserve the union of our Emirates, a towering beacon, and a shady oasis of security, safety, stability, progress and prosperity under the leadership of Bu Khalid and his auspicious brothers.