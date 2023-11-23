The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced that the official holiday for Dubai government employees on the occasion of the 52nd Federation Day of the United Arab Emirates will start from Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023, with work resuming on Tuesday, December 5.
The department explained that work on Friday, December 1, will be based on remote work, with the exception of jobs that require presence at the workplace.
