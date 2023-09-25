Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

The number of asylum seekers is rising and local authorities are begging for containment measures. Now there seems to be movement on the issue of border controls.

Berlin – Words and actions can be worlds apart, especially in politics. This is also evident in how we deal with the refugee crisis in Germany. Which measure is the right one? There are competitions about this. The situation is precarious. By the end of August, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees registered 77 percent more initial applications for asylum compared to the same period last year. States and municipalities are sounding the alarm.

CDU leader Merz calls for speed in solving the refugee crisis – Faeser presents a plan

In view of thousands of refugees, the CDU leader urges people to hurry. “We have to solve this problem, otherwise it will get beyond us,” said Friedrich Merz Augsburg General. One demand in the Union’s Bundestag motion “Germany Pact in Migration Policy – ​​Stop Irregular Migration” is to introduce controls at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland based on the Austrian model.

There are already controls at the Bavarian-Austrian border. Will they now be expanded? © IMAGO/Sachelle Babbar

Something actually seems to be moving here now. After much hesitation, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser now wants to examine controls at the borders with the Czech Republic and Poland. Brandenburg’s CDU Interior Minister Michael Stübgen called for a rapid introduction. But that could still take some time. The Interior Ministry is leaving the start open, loudly Picture Faeser has not yet given the necessary instructions for border controls.

Faeser is considering border controls – Union’s plan is too vague

Faeser’s plan calls for permanent checkpoints on the Polish and Czech borders. “In my view, this is an opportunity to combat smuggling crime more aggressively,” said the SPD politician World on Sunday. For her, it’s about acting “pragmatically”. “Such additional controls must go hand in hand with the surveillance of the entire border area by the veil search,” explained Faeser, who rejects an upper limit for refugees.

For the Union, this is nothing more than a “smoke candle” that Faeser is lighting in the Hessian state election campaign. There she is running as the SPD’s top candidate. The minister must “immediately provide clarity about her position,” said the domestic policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, Alexander Throm (CDU): “Are European-notified border controls now coming along the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic or not?”

Police unions welcome border controls, although asylum numbers would not fall

The police union (GdP) welcomed Faeser’s move. Permanent stationary border controls cannot be carried out due to the personnel and technical effort and would not lead to a reduction in the number of asylum seekers, said GdP boss Jochen Kopelke Editorial network Germany. However, Faeser’s suggestion is correct because it involves targeted action against smuggling gangs.

The deputy federal chairman of the German Police Union (DPolG) believes that border controls to prevent illegal entry are right, but he has a caveat: “Nancy Faeser must strive to ensure that border controls are made possible in a legally secure manner in the EU,” said Heiko Teggatz WORLD. Only then would a practice like the one on the border with Austria be possible. “Without notification, it is impossible and actually forbidden for the federal police at our borders with neighboring countries to deny illegal entrants access to Germany without further checks.” (mt)