“Union Covenant Day”… Evidence for History

Under the high directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the 18th of July was approved as a national occasion that expresses the spirit and history of the state, and it was officially approved as “Union Covenant Day” as a national occasion to be celebrated annually. It is the day on which the leaders of the Emirates held their historic meeting in 1971, expressing their determination to establish the union, and signed the “Union Document” and the “State Constitution”, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers the rulers, to launch the march towards achieving the lofty goals and the civilized renaissance of the United Arab Emirates, since that day on which the “Union Declaration” and the official name of the “United Arab Emirates” were also announced.

While the directive of His Highness the President of the State expresses the importance of this day in the political, human and civilisational history of the state, it confirms the UAE’s value-based commitment to rooting its care and celebration of national achievements and milestones in the history of the political memory of man and nation, a memory that has been embodied in many national occasions that have become part of the identity of the UAE and the Emirati person, and a major part of its comprehensive national culture, through which Emiratis, generation after generation, cross over to the history of the founding of the state and its construction by the leaders, and through which they see different cultures and human components, to introduce a great nation called the UAE, a nation that preceded many nations in its renaissance and civilisation, and has sat at the pinnacle of glory, with its global achievements that have placed it at the forefront of the countries of the world, and made the experience of the union an inspiring lesson for building and developing countries, and for achieving distant or sometimes impossible goals.

The importance of celebrating this important day in the history of national memory lies in the fact that it laid the main foundations for building and establishing the “Union of the Emirates” on December 2, 1971. Hence, celebrating it as part of the legacy of the founding fathers, and the trust of generations towards their homeland, and to be part of the culture of loyalty and belonging through which the sons of the Emirates cross into the future, carrying the values ​​and principles from which the state was launched when it was founded, and inspired by what these national occasions mean and express, from lessons and morals that carry the details of the inspiring journey to build the nation, and what they include of main joints that reflected the strength, faith and ability of the founding fathers, and the extent of their belief in the project and their steadfastness in achieving its goals, and their adherence to the determination and challenge that enabled them to face all challenges and obstacles, and overcome them by establishing a strong, comprehensive and independent state.

As much as this day expresses a celebration of the memory of the historic meeting and the positions of the founding leaders, it is an occasion to recall the immortal spirit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and his fruitful efforts in establishing the state and building its edifice, a journey he began since assuming power in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 1966, when he began working to crystallize his visions on the necessity of establishing the union, through establishing a unified political entity capable of confronting various geopolitical changes in the region, and establishing a state with a global standing in various international forums, capable of looking after its interests and securing its present and future, and achieving the service, care and well-being that its citizens aspire to.

The efforts of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, continued until 1971, when he called for the historic meeting held on July 18, where he and his brothers, the rulers, signed the “Union Document” and the UAE Constitution, and announced the Union Declaration and the official name of the United Arab Emirates.

*Emirati writer