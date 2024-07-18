“Union Covenant Day”… Consolidating an Intellectual Legacy

The declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State – may God protect him – on July 18 as a national occasion called “Union Day”, came to instill in the Emirati citizen what he has been experiencing for fifty years of an overwhelming sense of the comprehensive Emirati national identity. The truth is that when we delve into the depths of the thought of the founding fathers, we find that the union is an integral part of the intellectual legacy of the Emirati leadership. When Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God have mercy on him – declared that “the origin is unity, and division is a temporary and non-permanent exception”, this is a clear indication that the seed of the union is the authentic planting in this region, and that the spirit of the union is an integral part of the entity of the Emirati person, which was confirmed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi – may God have mercy on him – when he said: “The union is actually a reality in the conscience of the Emirates, and there is no need for a decision to be taken in this regard, nor a statement to be broadcast.” This deep feeling and belief in the necessity of loyalty to the union imposes, as Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi – may God have mercy on him – sees, “our absolute loyalty to the homeland and the heritage of our fathers and grandfathers.”

This unifying spirit rooted in the region and in the souls of its people is the incentive from which the founding leader and his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, set out to proceed with the steps that would later be crowned by the declaration of the Union Document, the Constitution of the Emirates, and the declaration of the name of the state, “The United Arab Emirates,” on July 18, 1971, the day of the Union Covenant.

Every Emirati citizen now looks at the announcement of His Highness the President of the State to celebrate Covenant Day as an affirmation of the importance of the covenant of the Union, and the good it brought to all the people of the Emirates. Over the course of five decades, the Emirati citizen has reaped the fruits of the Union, and realized the power of wisdom in the decision of the fathers and grandfathers to build the Union. Here he sees his country at the forefront of the world’s countries, and sees the dream of the founders a reality that the sons, grandchildren, and future generations will live – God willing.

This announcement, and this fulfillment of the covenant, are the loyalty of the leadership and the people to the legacy of the fathers and grandfathers, and a renewal of the covenant that the profound connotations of this union will always remain bright and prominent. When Sheikh Zayed likened the state of the union to sailing in one ship, the “ship of the union,” and everyone must ensure that it reaches safe harbor, this connotation is transferred to emerge in the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where the spirit of the union is what maintains the cohesion of society, and that “the house, thanks to God, is united.” It emerged in the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – may God protect him – when he sent a message to everyone “that we are not emirates…we are the UAE,” so that His Highness’s planting in the generations of the Emirates will bear fruit, an awareness and understanding that does not deviate, that our flag is one, and our country is one.

His Highness also stressed this when announcing the “Dubai Principles”, the first and most important of which, and the most important priority of Dubai and its rulers, was “loyalty to the Union”, which constitutes the solid foundation and guarantee of strength and the continuity of progress and construction. The “Fifty-Year Charter”, which outlined an approach for the UAE over the next fifty years, also announced that the “Union”, and working to strengthen, consolidate and consolidate it, are the foundation that governs the approach of the wise leadership in all its initiatives and programmes.

All this confirms to all citizens of this country that the directives of His Highness the President of the State stem from a firm belief in the importance of the Union and the necessity of working to celebrate everything that leads to its preservation and strengthening its bonds. Hence, citizens view this day from a deeper perspective than just a celebration of a national occasion, but rather as an intellectual state that has been entrenched in the intellectual legacy of the Emirati leadership and passed down from generation to generation.

*Emirati writer