It is being examined whether, in the case of clan crime, people can be stripped of their German citizenship. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A 17-point position paper proposes a strategy to combat clan crime. It is being checked whether the German passport can be withdrawn if you participate in organized crime.

Wiesbaden/Düsseldorf – The interior ministers of the Union-led countries want to intensify the fight against clan crime. They are also considering withdrawing the German passport from people who can be proven to be involved in organized crime. This emerges from a 17-point position paper that is available to the German Press Agency and that the “Welt am Sonntag” had previously reported on.

The paper was drawn up under the leadership of Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia and coordinated with the Union-led interior ministers, as a spokesman for the Hessian Ministry of the Interior said on Saturday. “It must be examined whether persons with dual citizenship who can be shown to be involved in organized crime can have their German citizenship revoked,” the paper says.

“We live in a very safe country. However, the activities of criminal clan members in parts of Germany have increasingly become a visible phenomenon in many areas of general crime and organized crime in recent years,” said Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU), spokesman for the Union-led interior ministries, in a statement on the paper .

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) announced an alliance against clan crime last year. “Unfortunately, the federal government still has no strategy and no concrete measures,” said Beuth. dpa