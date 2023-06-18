Union Coop reported that the start of the summer holiday season, and the recent intensity of discounts offered in Dubai markets, support a remarkable increase in sales of retail outlets since the beginning of this month, with estimates ranging between 15 and 20%, compared to last month.

And she indicated in a report she recently issued, and Emirates Today obtained a copy of it, that sales outlets and shopping centers will witness a remarkable turnout, due to factors due to the start of the annual and school holiday season, summer vacations, and preparation for travel, in addition to the sales festivals in which the percentage of discounts reached Dubai. to 90%, which will greatly enhance the growth of sales activity.

The “cooperative” stated, in its monthly report, that according to market indicators, the percentage of sales varies from one outlet to another, and that most of the requests are currently concentrated in perfumes, cosmetics, travel bags, electronics, and gifts of all kinds, in addition to foodstuffs that are still in demand. It continues at the same pace from all societal groups.

She pointed out that the summer offers started this year early in many shopping centers, which made the market revive greatly, and expand the offers on various products, especially with the approach of Eid Al-Adha, which revived the retail trade markets at close rates, indicating that all these reasons It has positive effects and returns on the retail trade sector, and raises sales shares for each destination and outlet.

And it indicated that consumer attitudes and behaviors have become somewhat different, according to the observed market indicators, as the consumer has become more interested in focusing on searching for several options that reduce the cost according to his budget and economic situation, with increased interest in searching for promotional offers via the Internet, and on the websites and applications of sales outlets. And shopping centers before going to buy, in order to know its destination, determine its budget before going shopping, and a number of consumers postponing purchase decisions, until the periods of extended discounts.

She said that shopping operations are currently taking place, either through direct sales in retail centers and outlets, or selling through websites and smart applications, which have become a significant share of sales for each outlet, noting that the summer season is one of the important times for the activity of the retail sector, Whether through traditional outlets or through e-commerce platforms.

Union Coop expected that there would be an increase in sales in different and varying proportions compared to the past months, due to the increased demand for travel during the summer holiday season and the purchase of its supplies compared to last year, in addition to the summer sales campaigns launched by most commercial centers, during the current month, which reach The discount rate is 70%.

And she indicated that her application and smart website recorded transactions amounting to 171,104 requests for purchases of food and non-food commodities and products from the beginning of this year until the end of May 2023, pointing out that the total number of registered users in the smart “Union Coop” application has so far exceeded 300 thousand dealers. .

She explained that she carries out deliveries of more than 1,100 orders per day, and is currently working to expand the delivery of her orders to all regions of the country.