From: Jens Kiffmeier

Rheinmetall boss in Russia’s sights: The assassination plan on Papperger is causing horror. But the Union sees Scholz as ill-equipped to fight back.

Berlin – A corporate boss as a target of Russia’s henchmen: The foiled assassination attempt on Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger has caused great concern in Germany. Nevertheless, representatives of several parties warned not to be intimidated by the Kremlin’s actions and not to abandon active aid to Ukraine. The Union in particular called for decisive resistance to the machinations of Russia’s president Wladimir Putin However, there were also quiet doubts about the decisiveness of the federal government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

“It must become clear that Russia is deliberately attacking our German society, that we are therefore a war target for Russia,” said CDU defence politician Roderich Kiesewetter when asked by fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA and called on Scholz to be more committed to strengthening the Bundeswehr. “Unfortunately, the Chancellor is not doing that,” added Kiesewetter. Instead of actively ensuring effective deterrence, the head of government and his traffic light government are leaving too much “room for disinformation and propaganda” and are continuing to watch the citizens become unsettled.

Planned assassination attempt on Rheinmetall boss Papperger: CNN report causes horror in Germany

Since Thursday (July 11), the foiled assassination attempt on Armin Papperger has been attracting worldwide attention. Apparently due to his commitment to Ukraine, the head of the German arms company Rheinmetall appears to have come into the crosshairs of Russia. This was revealed in a report by the US news channel CNNAccording to reports, US intelligence services discovered plans by the Russian government to kill the German CEO at the beginning of the year.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, arrives, accompanied by bodyguards, for the German Industry Day 2024 of the Federation of German Industries (BDI). © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The plans were well advanced. Information from the Mirror According to the report, a total of up to five people were identified who had already been in the Schengen area of ​​the European Union and some of whom had already been in Düsseldorf near the Rheinmetall headquarters. Papperger is said to have had “massive personal protection” for months – in a similar form to the Federal Chancellor.

Delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine: Rheinmetall’s arms industry in the Kremlin’s sights

Papperger is considered an exception in the German arms industry. On the one hand, his company Rheinmetall is by far the leading national arms manufacturer, but on the other hand, he differs significantly from other arms managers: While his colleagues in the industry tend to shy away from the media or only use it sporadically, the 61-year-old consciously seeks the limelight and gives interviews – especially about Ukraine.

He patiently emphasizes again and again how essential military equipment is for the defense of Western values ​​and that his company wants to contribute to this. When asked about his greatest success in the last financial year, Papperger replied: “The greatest success for me was how much we were able to help Ukraine.” He added: “These people are fighting with their blood for the freedom of Europe.” Rheinmetall was able to deliver “extremely much” to Ukraine, the news agency quoted him as saying. dpa.

Attack plans on Rheinmetall: List of arms deliveries put Papperger in the crosshairs

The list of military equipment purchased by the German government and then sent to Ukraine is extensive. It includes tanks, anti-aircraft guns and, above all, the extremely important artillery ammunition. In June, Rheinmetall opened a repair workshop for infantry fighting vehicles in western Ukraine. Local tank production is also planned in the country attacked by Russia.

Rheinmetall has significantly expanded its production capacity in the ammunition division and is the largest manufacturer of artillery ammunition in the Western world. Before the Ukraine war, only 70,000 rounds of 155-millimeter caliber were produced annually, but this figure is expected to rise to 1.1 million by 2027. A large part of the current production is supplied to Ukraine.

Russia indignantly rejects assassination plans against Rheinmetall boss Papperger

Against this background, many observers believe it is likely that Rheinmetall could be a nuisance for Russia. However, the Kremlin has denied the alleged murder plans for CEO Papperger and dismissed them as propaganda. This cannot be independently verified. However, there was hardly a reaction in Germany that did not suspect Russia of being the mastermind behind the plot.

Following the attack plan on Rheinmetall, criticism is growing. According to the union, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has little to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Kay Nietfeld/Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa/Montage

Help in the Ukraine war: Hofreiter and Kiesewetter want to maintain Rheinmetall deliveries

“Russia is bringing its terror to Germany,” said Kiesewetter. The aim behind it is clear: an assassination attempt on a corporate boss is intended to unsettle the population and minimize support for Ukraine. “The signal effect of successful assassination plans is clear: stop supporting Ukraine, otherwise we will kill you. That is a brutal psychological effect,” said the Union politician.

Similar tones were also expressed by the government parties. “We must finally understand that Russia is attacking us in a hybrid way,” warned Green Party foreign policy expert Anton Hofreiter when asked by fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA – and added: “The Putin regime wants to intimidate us. The fact that the Russian secret service apparently tried to murder the Rheinmetall boss is a demonstration of power.” But we should not allow ourselves to be intimidated by this. Hofreiter: “It is now important to send a clear signal to the Kremlin that we are permanently on Ukraine’s side and that the arms deliveries that have already been promised will arrive in Ukraine quickly.” (jkf/with dpa)