Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

Which party is represented how often on Markus Lanz and other political talk shows on public television? © picture alliance/dpa/ZDF | Markus Hertrich/A.Schmid (montage)

More than half of the political talk show guests on public broadcasting come from the CDU/CSU and SPD. Our half-yearly report on Markus Lanz, Maischberger & Co. shows how often the parties are invited.

Week after week, ARD and ZDF invite you to a political showdown on television. The public broadcasters broadcast a total of five talk show formats: “Markus Lanz” and “Maybrit Illner” on ZDF, “Caren Miosga”, “hart aber fair” and “Maischberger” on Das Erste.

The ARD shows are already on summer breakIllner and Lanz are taking a break from the end of July. Time to take a closer look at the talk shows of the public broadcaster. In total, there were 163 talk shows in the first six months of 2024, almost half of them by Markus Lanz (75).

Thematically, much of the discussion revolved around the Ukraine war, the handling of the AfDthe European elections or, most recently, the European Football Championship. Who do the presenters talk to about these topics? Our half-time review of the talk show guests provides some insight.

Parties in ARD and ZDF shows: CDU/CSU ahead of SPD – BSW ahead of Linke

Representatives of the Union are invited most frequently. Of the total of 81 Union politicians, 17 come from the CSU and 64 from the CDU. The SPD follows with 69 guests. Both parties therefore account for more than half of all guests. The other governing parties are in the next places. The Greens have received 44 invitations, while FDP representatives have been guests 37 times.

The newly founded alliance Sarah Wagenknecht was there 14 times, the Left, from which the BSW split last autumn, twelve times. The largest opposition party in the Bundestag, the AfD, was represented nine times. The guests are completed by two appearances from the Free Voters and five appearances by non-party politicians, such as the former Green politician Boris Palmer.

In our own survey, we also included politicians who no longer hold a mandate. For example, former federal ministers Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU), Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) or Gerhard Baum and Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger (both FDP) are included in the list for their respective parties.

The most frequently represented current minister from the Scholz cabinet is Christian Lindner (FDP). The finance minister has been there six times, five times less than the previous talk show king: he was invited eleven times and comes from the SPD. (as)