President Lula was invited to participate in the event, which will discuss topics such as employment, rights, income and democracy

The Union Centers CUT (Single Workers’ Central), Union Force, UGT (General Union of Workers), CTB (Central of Workers and Workers of Brazil), NCST (New Union Workers Central), CSB (Central of Brazilian Trade Unions), Interunion Central of the Working Class perform a national act this Monday (May 1, 2023), Labor Day, in Vale do Anhangabaú, in São Paulo. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was invited to participate in the event.

The event will begin at 10:00 am and will discuss topics such as raising the minimum wage; end of extortionate interest rates; retirement; gender pay equality; between others. Lectures by union leaders are planned; guests representing the popular movement and organized civil society; Congressmen; ministers; federal government authorities and party leaders.

Starting at 2pm, the event will feature musical performances by: