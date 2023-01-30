Unions met this Monday with Luiz Marinho and Carlos Lupi to discuss the minimum wage and the Americanas case

The union centrals delivered this Monday (30.jan.2023) to the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi (PDT), a document with urgent demands from retirees and pensioners. The text is signed by João Batista Inocentini, president of Sindnapi (National Union of Retirees, Pensioners and Elderly People). Here’s the full of the document (2 MB).

The document received by Lupi has more than 15 demands from the sector. Among them, there are suggestions to speed up the queue for analysis and granting of social security benefits and the validity of the request for medical leave given by the professional accompanying the patient, regardless of the federal expertise.

The text also calls for the return of face-to-face service in all agencies of the INSS (National Social Security Institute). In March 2020, in-person service was suspended due to the pandemic. At the end of that year, the INSS posts were open to the public again, but by appointment.

Sindnapi also asks for participation in discussions on the minimum wage readjustment policy, since the contribution follows the minimum value, and the restructuring of representation on councils, such as the CNPS (National Social Security Council).

To Power360, Sindnapi stated that the Ministry of Social Security has committed itself to evaluating the agendas of the entities to find out what will be possible to accomplish. A new meeting will be scheduled for after Carnival, but there is no set date yet.