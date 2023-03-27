The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, requested this Monday, March 27, to stop “immediately” the controversial judicial reform, which would give more power to the Executive in power. His call comes hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from his position after statements in which he asked to revoke that rule. Hundreds of people are protesting against the measure and the largest union group in the country has called for a strike by various sectors.

The rejection of the judicial reform of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, takes over the streets.

The Histadrut union, the country’s largest, has called for a general strike that could paralyze much of Israel’s economy, as it represents more than 700,000 workers in numerous sectors, from banking to transportation and healthcare.

The protests rose after the Israeli prime minister removed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from office on Sunday night, after he publicly asked to pause the process of approving the rule, which would limit the power of the Supreme Court and would increase that of Parliament.

Gallant’s call was joined on Monday, March 27 by President Isaac Herzog, who indicated that the process of the unpopular measure must be suspended “immediately.” “for the sake of the unity of the people.”

Local press sources from Likud, Netanyahu’s political party, report that the prime minister is expected to announce the freeze on legislation during a televised address.

However, in the last few hours and through his Twitter account, the prime minister’s call was addressed to those who protest against him: “I call on all the protesters in Jerusalem, on the right and on the left, to behave responsibly and not act violently. We are a brotherly people,” Netanyahu said.

Thousands of people took to the streets last night to protest the firing of Gallant, who became the first senior official from the ruling coalition to publicly call to scrap the proposal.

Why is Netanyahu’s judicial reform controversial?

The experts emphasize that the measure mainly seeks to limit the power of the Supreme Court and increase that of Parliament and therefore that of the Executive in office.

The Netanyahu Administration argues that the high court has “excessive” power.

In this sense, he affirms that the reform is necessary to control activist judges and establish an adequate balance between the elected government and the judiciary. However, opponents see it as a way to break legal checks and balances and a threat to Israel’s democracy.

The process takes place in a context in which the Supreme Court has halted projects by the current Administration, the most right-wing in the country’s history, on issues related to new settlements in the West Bank and anti-LGBTBIQ+ laws or laws that discriminate against the Arab population.

The opposition describes the plan as a first step towards authoritarianism and accuses Netanyahu of waging a constitutional coup.

Hundreds of people hold Israeli banners and flags during a demonstration, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist coalition government pushes through its judicial reform, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 25, 2023. © Amir Cohen/Reuters

In addition, the critics of the premier assure that the reform is a strategy to avoid going to jail in the midst of the corruption investigations that weigh against him, since the Supreme Court will not be able to ask him for explanations once the new regulations are approved.

The crisis has shed light on Netanyahu himself, the country’s longest-serving leader, and how far he may be willing to go to maintain his grip on power.

The firing of his defense minister, at a time of heightened security threats in the West Bank and elsewhere, appeared to be the last straw for many, sparking a new wave of opposition.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid argued that the crisis is bringing Israel to the brink: “We have never been closer to falling apart. Our national security is at risk, our economy is collapsing, our foreign relations are at an all time low, we don’t know what to tell our children about their future in this country (…) We have been taken hostage by a group of extremists without no brakes or limits,” Lapid said.

This upheaval further divides Israel and magnifies longstanding differences since its establishment.

The protesters insist they are fighting for the very soul of the nation and view the reform as a direct challenge to Israel’s democratic ideals.

The government, for its part, has labeled them “anarchists,” seeking to overthrow a democratically elected leadership.

With Reuters and AP