Home page politics

divide

German Bundestag © Michael Kappeler / dpa

In the debate about more boost for the corona vaccinations, the Union calls for the rapid establishment of a vaccination register. “If we don’t start now, then when,” said the parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, Sepp Müller (CDU), on Monday.

Berlin – In the debate about more boost for the corona vaccinations, the Union calls for the rapid establishment of a vaccination register. “If we don’t start now, then when,” said the parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, Sepp Müller (CDU), on Monday. This could then also be used to expand simple vaccination offers, for example through direct letters or mandatory consultations for people from risk groups. A register is also important regardless of how the question of general vaccination is answered.

Group Vice Andrea Lindholz (CSU) explained that a register for the controllability of a possible vaccination requirement would also be good. In the current pandemic, a “lean version” can be linked to existing registers. She mentioned registration data or the tax identification number as conceivable. A group of politicians from the traffic light coalition want to do without a register in an initiative for compulsory vaccination from the age of 18 due to time constraints, as SPD MP Dirk Wiese had made clear.

On Wednesday, the Bundestag is to discuss the topic in an orientation debate, and a vote without parliamentary group specifications is planned later. The Union again called on the federal government to submit a draft law. Lindholz said it was unfortunate that there was confusion and different signals as a result of motions by groups of MPs. The two parliamentary group deputies made it clear that the formation of an opinion on how the Union should proceed is still ongoing. (dpa)