Nfter the stop by the Federal Constitutional Court, the Union called for a restart of the heating law. “There is now a new window for a broad, cross-party heat consensus from the federal, state and local governments,” said deputy CDU chairman Andreas Jung to the newspapers of the Funke media group on Monday. “The prerequisite is a fundamentally new start in the matter, not just in the process. Everyone should now approach each other,” Jung demanded.

The coalition must decide whether it wants to “narrow-mindedly continue along the path of polarization by pushing through the unchanged law, or whether it will enable a dynamic that ensures social acceptance,” Jung continued. A new common ground will be possible if “the traffic light completely distances itself from its over-regulation”.

Jung complains about “directorial requirements”

Corrections such as heating with wood are not enough, the coalition must “completely delete its dirigiste specifications for new heating systems in existing buildings”. The requirements for green gases such as biomethane or hydrogen were also criticized in the expert hearing.

At the end of June, after weeks of dispute, the traffic light coalition agreed on the final details of the heating law. The bill was supposed to be passed before the summer recess. Compared to the draft originally submitted to the Bundestag, however, there were significant changes; the originally strict requirements for future heating replacements have been relaxed in some cases.







The CDU member of the Bundestag, Thomas Heilmann, had complained about an “inadmissible shortening of the deadline” due to the changes, which made it impossible for him as a member of parliament to examine the new bill in the given time. The Federal Constitutional Court granted Heilmann’s urgent application. The second and third reading of the bill had to be postponed and is now scheduled to take place right after the parliamentary summer recess.