The head of the Union faction gives priority to the designated CDU chairman in parliament. This was announced by Ralph Brinkhaus.

uThe leader of the nion parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus, has decided not to run again for the parliamentary group chairmanship in favor of future CDU chairman Friedrich Merz. Brinkhaus announced this on Thursday evening in a letter to the members of the Bundestag from the CDU and CSU, which was available to the German Press Agency in Berlin. Brinkhaus proposes to elect the new parliamentary group leader on February 15th.

