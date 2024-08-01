Man said Silvye Alves was “right-wing in quotation marks”; in the discussion, he called him “dumb” and “brat”

The federal deputy Silvye Alves (União Brasil-GO) was filmed arguing with a young man identified as Pedro Lima, who accused her of being “right in quotes”. The scene took place on a beach on the banks of the Araguaia River, in Luiz Alves (GO), on July 20.

At the beginning of the recording, the congresswoman calls the young man “dumb”. He responds by asking why she is shouting. The deputy then accuses Pedro of assault, and he responds sarcastically: “Attacking?”.

The deputy appears to record the audio of the conversation with her cell phone, while another person records it on video. Silvye also mentions that she intends to sue the young man for “fake news”.

At one point, Silvye refers to him as “kid” and compares him with the federal deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO). “I told Gayer with a finger in his face, that he is a kid. And you are a kid just like him.”he said.

Pedro Lima responds that he is just questioning the deputy and says that she is a public figure. “She is a federal deputy, it goes from one thing to another”he says.

Watch (48s):

Boy, this video has started to become popular here in Goiás. In the video, you can see the federal deputy from Goiás, Silvye Alves, arguing and cursing at a young man. The incident allegedly occurred on July 20th in Luiz Alves, in the Araguaia River region, here in Goiás. This is very ugly! @GayerGus pic.twitter.com/a03x9mh4vd — Rodrigo Prado 🇧🇷💙 (@rodrigodiprado) July 31, 2024

THE OTHER SIDE

O Poder360 tried to contact Silvye Alves to obtain a statement on the case, but was unable to find a valid phone number or email address to inform about the content of this report. This digital newspaper will continue to try to contact the deputy and this text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.