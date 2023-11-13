Urs Fischer is closing. And in the great crisis only wants one thing: work, work, work. After falling to last place in the Bundesliga, all training sessions at 1. FC Union Berlin this week were declared “non-public”. Fischer needs one thing above all else: peace and focus on the essentials. The 4-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday evening once again dramatically demonstrated to the Iron Men what they are currently lacking: actually everything that promises success.

“We suffered so many defeats. We have to improve in many areas, otherwise it will be difficult to stay in class,” said captain Christopher Trimmel. Coach Fischer was no less clear. “When you play in a relegation battle, you need a different body language, a different mentality,” he said in the BayArena.

But is he still allowed to convey this mentality? In any case, the industry is amazed that the mechanisms in Köpenick do not (yet) apply. After nine defeats in a row, no other Bundesliga coach would probably still be in office. Fischer also knows that the “job guarantee” from manager Oliver Ruhnert or president Dirk Zingler is not unlimited. “The situation is constantly being reassessed,” said the 57-year-old.

A plus for Fischer is the Union DNA. Being uncritical of the club and team is part of the cult that the people of Köpenick not only cultivate, but celebrate. The imposed large family feeling should not be endangered in Berlin’s Wuhlheide. It carried Union on the incredible wave of success with Fischer as the grumpy master of ceremonies from the second division into the Champions League within four years. And now return again? Fischer is trying to give the impression that he can stop the trend.

“We have to address this game in Leverkusen thoroughly – we have enough to do in the two weeks,” he said about his tasks during the international break. Getting back to work with football is seen as the watchword. And the opponents offer a bit of hope. With the exception of FC Bayern Munich, all remaining opponents in 2023 appear to be beaten on good Union days: FC Augsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, VfL Bochum, 1. FC Köln will be their names until Christmas.