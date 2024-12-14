Oops!
Your browser is set to block JavaScript. To use our services, you must allow it.
Follow the Bundesliga football match between Union Berlin and VfL Bochum live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Union Berlin – VfL Bochum of the Bundesliga, which is played at Stadion An der Alten Försterei at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Union Berlin – VfL Bochum
Classification and statistics between Union Berlin – VfL Bochum
Union Berlin comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the
Stuttgart
while VfL Bochum played their last Bundesliga match against
Werder Bremen
. He Union Berlin currently occupies the position number 12 of the Bundesliga with 17 points, while their rival,
VfL Bochumoccupies the place 18 with 3 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the Union Berlin schedule, the VfL Bochum schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10172331″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol /20241214/24702/union-berlin-vfl-bochum-bundesliga-ca-en-directo-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10172331″}
Loading next content…
#Union #Berlin #VfL #Bochum #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply