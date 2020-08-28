Actually, the federal government around Chancellor Angela Merkel and the respective countries have one with their most recent resolutions Return of the spectators to the football stadiums a rebuff issued this year. Nevertheless, the Berlin clubs Hertha and Union hope to be able to circumvent these decisions.
“Major events at which contact tracing and compliance with hygiene regulations are not possible should not take place at least until the end of December 2020,” said the resolution paper of the latest consultations between the Chancellor and the federal states. Regardless of this, the Berlin clubs refer to the Senate Ordinance of the City of Berlin, which will allow large-scale events in the open air from September 1st – provided that the relevant hygiene concept is accepted by the responsible local health authorities. Hertha BSC has already handed over his to the responsible authority in Berlin-Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf.
Local rival Union is busy creating facts – and announcing loudly kicker to let the test match against 1. FC Nürnberg take place on September 5th in front of 5,000 spectators. Standing room will also be opened, as the general DFL waiver of standing room (because no competitive game) does not apply.
The club commented on the project to image As follows: “For the first time since the beginning of the containment measures of the corona pandemic, Union will play a home game in front of spectators. According to the current Infection Protection Ordinance, open-air events with up to 5,000 people will be permitted in Berlin from September 1st, 2020 . FC Union Berlin. We ask for your understanding for the corona-related restrictions compared to previous lottery procedures. “
The following measures are planned:
- Only club members can buy a ticket.
- Each member can purchase a ticket (for standing or sitting).
- The ticket sale is limited to the period between today’s Friday (from 1:00 p.m.) and Sunday, August 31 (00:00 a.m.).
- All tickets are personalized and not transferable to other people.
- During the entry procedure, the spectators must show their ticket as well as their membership card and, for comparison, an identification document (such as an identity card).
- It is mandatory to wear mask protection.
- Fixed places are assigned where the mask protection can be removed. If the person leaves the seat, the mask must be worn again.
Apart from the technical feasibility of this company, the advance of the Berlin clubs naturally raises questions about the solidarity among professional clubs that was so much invoked a few months ago. Because different ways of dealing with the crisis from state to state naturally lead to unequal treatment. This is very likely to create significant distortions of competition. Rather, a uniform regulation for all professional clubs would be desirable. But evidently in the crisis everyone thinks first of all of himself.
Leave a Reply