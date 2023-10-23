Union Berlin-Naples where to watch it on TV and streaming: Sky, Canale 5 or Prime Video?

Napoli faces Union Berlin for the third day of the Champions League group stage. Rudi Garcia’s team, fresh from the championship victory on the Verona pitch, has 3 points in the standings after the victory on the Verona pitch Braga (1-2, Di Lorenzo and Niakatè scoring) on ​​the first day and the defeat at the Maradona Stadium with real Madrid (2-3). In the standings the blancos of Carlo Ancelotti they are first in the group with 6, ahead of Napoli and Braga with 3, while Leo Bonucci’s team is last with zero.

Berlin-Naples Union where to see it on TV on Canale 5

Union Berlin-Napoli on TV will be broadcast on Canale 5. Live match on Tuesday 24 October at 9pm with commentary by Riccardo Trevisani and Simone Tiribocchi. To follow, again on the Mediaset flagship, post-match hosted by Alberto Brandi with guests in the studio Massimo Mauro, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Sandro Sabatini, and Graziano Cesari for all cases from slow motion.

Union Berlin-Naples where to see it on TV on Sky

Union Berlin-Napoli will be broadcast live on pay TV on Sky always Tuesday 24 October at 9pm on Sky Sport Uno (number 201) and Sky Sport (number 252).

Union Berlin-Napoli where to watch it in streaming

The Napoli match on the Union Berlin pitch will be broadcast live on Mediaset Infinity, on NOW (Sky’s on-demand platform) or Sky Go (the service offered by Sky to its subscribers).

Union Berlin-Napoli probable lineups

Rudy Garcia has yet to give up Osimhen after the injury he suffered on the national team with Nigeria and is focusing on an attacking pair of Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia with Politano in support.

UNION BERLIN (3-5-2): Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Diogo Leite; Trimmel, Tousart, Khedira, Haberer, Gosens; Volland, Behrens. All. Fischer.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Mario Rui; Cajuste, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia. All. Garcia.

