Although the 1. FC Union Berlin knocked out in the second round of the cup against Paderborn, one can only be amazed how the iron perform in the current season. Managing director Oliver Ruhnert has played a large part in the current soaring. He has now prematurely extended his contract, which will expire next summer.
The former head scout Oliver Ruhnert has been the managing director of Sport since 2018. During this time, the iron managed the leap into the Bundesliga and the relegation in the first season in the upper house. The Berliners are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga table, not just eight places and just as many points ahead of their rich city rivals – Union is on course for the Europa League.
Ruhnert and trainer Urs Fischer made the most of the limited resources of the capital city underdog and formed a team that last won against Dortmund and previously won a well-deserved point against Bayern. Ruhnert’s contract only ran until the summer of 2021, but the fans of the Iron can breathe a sigh of relief – the contract was extended early.
As the association officially announced, Ruhnert will remain with the Berliners beyond 2021, even if no information was given about the exact duration of his new contract.
“The cooperation with Oliver Ruhnert as managing director of professional football has proven to be extremely successful for 1. FC Union Berlin. Together with head coach Urs Fischer, he has succeeded in achieving very ambitious sporting goals based on our economic possibilities. All the more pleased I am confident that we will continue on our common path and continue to work in the tried and tested constellation, “said Union President Dirk Zingler, delighted with the decision.
Ruhnert wanted to see himself as a team player, because “I enjoy working together here at Union and I am therefore happy to continue to be part of this team,” said the 49-year-old.
The Managing Director Sport has a very special goal in mind: Union has not yet been able to complete a full Bundesliga season in front of its own fans due to the pandemic.
“Keeping Union in the Bundesliga is an exciting task that challenges and excites me. We have already succeeded once and this season we are on the right track so far. I would like to help ensure that we are together with so many people who are cheering us on and can experience a full Bundesliga season live in the stadium. We haven’t been granted that yet, “said Ruhnert – at the moment, however, it looks very much that Union will also be uncertain about the Bundesliga in the next season may do.
