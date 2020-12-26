Ruhnert and trainer Urs Fischer made the most of the limited resources of the capital city underdog and formed a team that last won against Dortmund and previously won a well-deserved point against Bayern. Ruhnert’s contract only ran until the summer of 2021, but the fans of the Iron can breathe a sigh of relief – the contract was extended early.

Oliver Ruhnert remains iron. Everything about contract renewal.

Ruhnert wanted to see himself as a team player, because “I enjoy working together here at Union and I am therefore happy to continue to be part of this team,” said the 49-year-old.

The Managing Director Sport has a very special goal in mind: Union has not yet been able to complete a full Bundesliga season in front of its own fans due to the pandemic.

“Keeping Union in the Bundesliga is an exciting task that challenges and excites me. We have already succeeded once and this season we are on the right track so far. I would like to help ensure that we are together with so many people who are cheering us on and can experience a full Bundesliga season live in the stadium. We haven’t been granted that yet, “said Ruhnert – at the moment, however, it looks very much that Union will also be uncertain about the Bundesliga in the next season may do.