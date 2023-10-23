“I’m happy to be back. I’m helping the team even if things aren’t going well. But tomorrow I hope to be on the pitch. As our coach said, the key word is trust. This is why we are calm even if the match It won’t be easy. We have to be optimistic. Reasons for the crisis? We have new companions and therefore the automatic mechanisms are yet to arrive. Then we had many injuries but now we want to react. Kvara he is a very strong footballer and with Osimhen they are a great duo. Then he was decisive for the championship. It will be difficult for me to mark, but we have to defend as a team and double our team when possible. Did Bonucci tell us something about Napoli? No, but our coach prepared us well. I would be very happy to make my debut, it’s every child’s dream. That’s why it hurt me not to play the first two games.”