Berlin (dpa)

German football club Union Berlin has announced that it has signed Levin Oztunnally, grandson of former Hamburg club legend Uwe Zeller, starting next season.

Oztonali, 25, will leave Mainz in a free transfer, after the end of his contract at the end of the current season.

“After five great years in Mainz, I am now looking forward to a new challenge with Union Berlin,” said Oztonali, the midfielder who has played 169 Bundesliga matches and scored 12 goals.

“Union Berlin has shown in recent years what you can do when you do serious work, have a high-spirited team, and how you can inspire others,” he added.

Öztunnally played in various youth categories in Hamburg before joining Bayer Leverkusen, then to Mainz after a loan spell with Werder Bremen. Union Berlin is ranked seventh in the German league standings with 47 points.